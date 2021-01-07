State officials back in-person elementary education

Pennsylvania health and education officials say schools should consider a return to in-person instruction for elementary-age students.

That’s a change from previous state guidance that recommended online-only education in areas of the state where the coronavirus is raging.

State officials now want schools to consider bringing elementary students back to the classroom, saying that’s where they belong.

“We know that educators and families recognize that students benefit from being physically in their classroom. Research has taught us that this is especially true for our youngest learners,” Noe Ortega, acting secretary of the state Department of Education, said at an online news conference Thursday.

The state’s largest teachers union is panning the new guidance.

The state made the announcement Thursday as health officials said a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Pennsylvania for the first time.

Man facing federal charges in thrown explosive device

PITTSBURGH — Federal prosecutors in western Pennsylvania say a man is facing federal charges in connection with an incendiary device thrown from a moving vehicle into a parked sport utility vehicle over the weekend in Pittsburgh.

The U.S. attorney’s office said 33-year-old Charles Baker is charged with illegal possession of an unregistered destructive device and being a felon in possession of a destructive device. Prosecutors said he was also charged as a felon in possession of a firearm, the device, stemming from previous burglary, trespass and drug convictions.

Police said the device was thrown from a moving pickup truck into the rear passenger area of the parked SUV in the Lawrenceville neighborhood just after 9 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported.

Prosecutors said Wednesday the truck was located and another man who wasn’t named told them that Baker had asked him for a ride Sunday, but as they were driving he pulled out some kind of device, lit it with a lighter and threw it out the window.

Police: Gun handled by boys goes off, killing 15-year-old

WILKINSBURG — A gun being handled by three boys in a western Pennsylvania home discharged, killing a 15-year-old, authorities said.

Officers and paramedics were called to a Wilkinsburg home shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday and found the victim shot, Allegheny County police said. The county medical examiner’s office identified him as 15-year-old Marcus Gibson and said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said the three juveniles were handling a firearm when it discharged, striking the victim.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and are consulting with the county district attorney’s office, police said.

