Lawyer, now prosecutor, accused of sex assaults
A Pennsylvania county prosecutor was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting women who were his clients in criminal and child custody cases when he worked as a defense attorney.
Bradford County District Attorney Chad Michael Salsman was charged with three counts of sexual assault, five counts of indecent assault, witness intimidation, obstruction, and promoting prostitution.
A grand jury heard women say he groped them, sought nude photos and pressured or forced them into sexual acts, sometimes on his office desk.
His lawyer, Sam Stretton, said Salsman denies all the allegations. Stretton said he has found no evidence of forced sex.
Authorities alleged Salsman stopped charging a client in a custody case after she began having sex with him. They said a woman told Salsman she had been raped, and he subsequently directed her to enter his office in Towanda through a back door and undress.
He is alleged to have told women to keep quiet about his attacks, and people who worked in his law firm told investigators they repeatedly saw female clients leave his office crying.
Salsman’s status as district attorney has not changed, and his political fate will be up to residents of Bradford County and the board that investigates allegations of wrongdoing against lawyers, Shapiro said.
U.S. missionary gets 15 years for sex abuse
PHILADELPHIA — A Christian missionary from Pennsylvania expressed remorse as he was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison Thursday for sexually assaulting girls at a Kenyan orphanage he led.
Gregory Dow, 61, of Lancaster, and his family started the Dow Family Children’s Home near Boito, Kenya, in 2008 and operated it for about a decade. Some of his funding came from U.S. churches and faith-based groups. Federal prosecutors say he returned home in 2017 when Kenyan authorities began investigating sexual abuse allegations.
The FBI said he abused four girls, including two who were 11 when the abuse began. Prosecutors said his wife even took his victims to a medical clinic for birth control implants, “which allowed Dow to perpetrate his crimes without fear of impregnating his victims.”
Dow pleaded guilty to the four-count indictment last year.
Police: Death in arson fire probed as homicide
PHILADELPHIA — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found after an early morning fire in northeast Philadelphia that police say was deliberately set.
Officers and fire department units responded to the home in the Frankford neighborhood just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. After the fire was extinguished, a police fire marshal found the body of 52-year-old Michael Zappile on the first floor, police said.
The fire marshal ruled the blaze an arson. Police said no one has been arrested and the motive for the crime is unknown.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
