Settlement near in case of pot suspect killed by state dozer
The estate of a man who was run over by a bulldozer while being chased by Pennsylvania State Police for illegally growing a handful of pot plants is nearing settlement of its federal wrongful death lawsuit against the state.
Gregory Longenecker, a 51-year-old short-order cook and Grateful Dead fan, had fled into thick brush after being caught growing 10 marijuana plants on public land near Reading. His body was found under the treads of a Pennsylvania Game Commission bulldozer that state police had commandeered in pursuit.
The suit by Longenecker’s family contended that state police and the game commission took “crazy and lethal action” against an unarmed man who posed no threat, then destroyed or withheld evidence to cover it up.
A federal judge overseeing the case has scheduled a settlement conference for next month.
Judge faces ethics case over actions at son’s traffic stop
HARRISBURG — A magisterial district judge in Harrisburg accused of having pressured police at the scene of her son’s arrest at a traffic stop was hit with ethics charges Monday by the Pennsylvania agency that investigates judges for violations of professional standards.
The Judicial Conduct Board wants District Judge Sonya McKnight to be suspended without pay while the matter is being considered.
McKnight was charged in December by the attorney general’s office with using her status as a judge to interfere with the February 2020 arrest of her son. McKnight, 54, a district judge since 2016, has been suspended with pay for the past two months.
She is due in court Feb. 19 for a preliminary hearing in the criminal case, in which she is accused of evidence tampering, obstruction and official oppression.
Police said they stopped her adult son in Harrisburg and that he summoned her to the scene. Authorities allege that she took a pill bottle from his car and left, later telling investigators it was blood pressure medication. Her son was arrested on drug charges.
Four die in pair of double homicides in Philadelphia
Four people died in a pair of double homicides in Philadelphia over the past week, authorities said.
A man and woman were found shot to death in a rooming house in the Logan section of north Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police said.
Christopher Williams, 33, and Shakia Allen, 35, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were shot to death in a second-floor unit of an apartment complex in the Lawncrest neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia, police said.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a 5-year-old child was in the apartment at the time but was unhurt. The victims’ names weren’t immediately released. No arrests were reported.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
