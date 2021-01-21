Woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop released
HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania woman facing charges that she helped steal a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the attack on the U.S. Capitol will be released from jail, a federal judge decided Thursday.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson directed that Riley June Williams be released into the custody of her mother, with travel restrictions, and instructed her to appear Monday in federal court in Washington to continue her case.
“The gravity of these offenses is great,” Carlson told Williams. “It cannot be overstated.”
Williams, 22, of Harrisburg, is accused of theft, obstruction and trespassing, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Carlson noted Williams has no prior criminal record.
The FBI says an unidentified former romantic partner of Williams tipped them off that she appeared in video from the Jan. 6 rioting and the tipster claimed she had hoped to sell the computer to Russian intelligence.
Williams’ defense lawyer, Lori Ulrich, told Carlson the tipster is a former boyfriend who had been abusive to Williams and that “his accusations are overstated.”
Police investigate shots fired into Democratic Party office
NORRISTOWN — Police are investigating after gunshots were apparently fired through the front window of a Democratic Party office in Norristown, officials said.
No one was reported injured.
The city of Norristown said the executive director of the Montgomery County Democratic Party discovered the bullet holes in the building’s front window on Wednesday afternoon. He believes the shots were fired sometime Tuesday evening or overnight into Wednesday morning, when no one was present in the building, city officials said.
In addition to the Norristown Police Department, the FBI and Montgomery County detectives were investigating, they said.
Nearly 70K chickens perish in fire at Pennsylvania farm
Shartlesville — Nearly 70,000 chickens perished early Thursday as fire swept through several buildings at a Pennsylvania farm.
Firefighters were faced with flames and thick smoke when they arrived at A&L Farms in Berks County.
A fire official told WFMZ-TV two buildings were burned to the ground and an egg house sustained partial damage.
Firefighters needed to bring in tankers to fight the blaze because a small pond on the property was clogged with slushy ice and could not be used to pump water on the flames.
This was the third fire at the farm in recent years. A fire in 2019 claimed the lives of more than 37,000 chickens and a fire in 2015 destroyed an empty barn.
A fire marshal was expected to investigate the cause of the latest blaze.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
