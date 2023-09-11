Police: Two more confirmed
sightings of escaped murderer
WEST CHESTER — Police over the weekend reported two more confirmed sightings of an escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania amid a search by hundreds of law enforcement officers.
Danelo Souza Cavalcante, 34, escaped from the Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to state prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021. Prosecutors say he wanted to stop her from telling police that he’s wanted in a killing in his home country of Brazil.
Authorities, who have described Cavalcante as extremely dangerous, didn’t release details about the sightings but said they occurred Friday within the search area focused around the now-closed Longwood Gardens botanical garden in East Marlborough Township, where the fugitive has been spotted several times.
Authorities believe Cavalcante, spotted almost a dozen times since his escape, has managed to obtain clothing and other supplies. State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said Friday that about 400 personnel were taking part in the search of the southeastern Philadelphia suburbs, farmland and the vast botanical garden, including tactical teams in full combat gear, tracking dogs, officers on horseback and aircraft.
— The Associated Press
City’s orchestra musicians
reject management’s proposal
On Sunday night, ahead of the expiration of the contract between the Philadelphia Orchestra Kimmel Center, Inc. and Local 77 of the American Federation of Musicians, the musicians of the Philadelphia Orchestra voted overwhelmingly to reject the management’s “best and final offer,” all but guaranteeing they will return to the bargaining table.
Not a single musician voted in favor of the offer. Eighty-five musicians voted against it, and two musicians abstained. The vote marks the first time in recent memory that Philadelphia Orchestra musicians have voted so overwhelmingly to reject a proposal from management.
“The results of this vote send a clear message that Philadelphia’s musicians stand together and will not accept anything less than a fair contract,” said Holly Blake, member of Local 77’s negotiating team and bassoonist for the orchestra. “We have been bargaining in good faith with our management, whose decision to suddenly end negotiations on Friday and thrust an offer on the musicians was both insulting and demoralizing. Today we made clear that we are more unified than ever, and stand together for the future of the orchestra. I am looking forward to getting back to the bargaining table and continuing to build on the progress we were making before our management attempted to force a deal that would compromise the future of this world-class orchestra.”
Gun violence survivors
to gather at Supreme Court
Local gun violence survivors are scheduled to gather outside the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the day before the court is scheduled to hear a landmark lawsuit, Crawford v. Commonwealth, challenging state preemption of local gun safety ordinances.
Since 1974, the General Assembly has prevented municipalities, including Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, from enacting evidence-based solutions like requiring permits for firearm purchases. More than 15,000 lives have been lost to gun violence during that period.
At the vigil, survivors — including lawsuit petitioners Stanley Crawford and Roz Pichardo — will speak about the cost to the health and safety of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh residents.
Rep. Solomon set to kick off
campaign for attorney general
State Rep. Jared Solomon, D-202nd District, will officially kick off his campaign for attorney general of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. at Max Myers Recreation Center in Philadelphia.
Building trades and construction
hiring fair happening Sept. 20
The Philadelphia Housing Development Corp., the City of Philadelphia and Orleans Technical College (Orleans Tech), a program of JEVS Human Services, will host a building trades and construction hiring fair Sept. 20.
The event is designed to match people skilled in the trades with developers and contractors looking for talent. For more information, employer sign-up, or career seekers registration, visit phdcphila.org/developers-and-contractors/.
– Compiled by Tribune Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.