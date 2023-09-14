Captured fugitive planned to
head to Canada or Puerto Rico
After eluding a police dragnet in southeastern Pennsylvania for two weeks, escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante could sense authorities were closing in. He knew he had to make a break for it or face capture. So he formulated a plan: The 34-year-old fugitive would carjack someone within 24 hours and try to flee to Canada or Puerto Rico.
But there would be no car, no ride to the border, no way out.
Cavalcante — dirty and wet and hiding in thick underbrush — was captured by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection tactical team Wednesday morning. The team’s search dog, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois named Yoda, bit him on the scalp and then latched onto his leg as Cavalcante, still armed with a rifle he’d stolen a few days earlier, made one last futile effort to crawl away.
Hours later, inside a Pennsylvania State Police barracks, the Brazilian national, speaking in Portuguese through an interpreter, revealed to investigators his plan to forcibly take a car.
“He said the law enforcement presence in this perimeter was becoming too intense, and that he felt that he needed to get out of the area,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark, recounting Cavalcante’s interview, told The Associated Press on Thursday.
— The Associated Press
Man gets time in carjacking
of congresswoman's SUV
A Delaware man has been sentenced to 7½ years in federal prison in the carjacking of a U.S. congresswoman's sport utility vehicle in a Philadelphia park almost two years ago.
Josiah Brown, 21, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, a Democrat, was walking to her parked car after a meeting in South Philadelphia's FDR Park shortly before 3 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2021, when Brown and another person demanded her keys, police said. She handed them over, and one drove off in the car while the other followed in a dark sport utility vehicle, police said.
Brown, then 19, said he didn’t know who the congresswoman was and his weapon was unloaded. He also didn't know that the vehicle had a tracker that quickly led authorities to his Wilmington home. He and four juveniles were arrested at nearby Christiana Fashion Center in Newark, Delaware, about 45 miles from Philadelphia.
Brown was charged with federal counts of carjacking and brandishing a gun during a violent crime, which carries a seven-year mandatory minimum term. The other teens — aged 13, 14, 15 and 16 — were charged in juvenile court in Delaware with receiving stolen property.
Scanlon didn't attend Wednesday's hearing but said in a letter to the judge that her sense of security remains shaken and she remains wary in public spaces. She also said she worries that the crime contributed to an impression of Philadelphia as an unsafe place to visit.
— The Associated Press
Sharon Hill man arrested
in fatal hit-and-run
Delaware County resident Domair L. Brown, 31, of the 100 block of Greenwood in Sharon Hill, was arrested and arraigned on Thursday on charges that he was the driver of a silver Honda Accord involved in a hit-and-run Aug. 26 near 84th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia.
Ashley McLean, 27, was struck and killed as she was crossing the street at 2:30 a.m. McLean was engaged to be married and was the mother of two children. The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest and arraignment this week.
Sharon Hill police said they believe Brown was high on marijuana and was intoxicated after leaving a birthday party for a friend. He stopped by the Happy Inn Bar in Darby and also had drinks at O’Hagan’s bar in Collingdale.
Brown was pictured in a video on his cell phone, obtained by police, standing in front of the car outside the Happy Inn Bar about a half-hour before the hit-and-run accident. A police investigation showed damage to the front of the vehicle and traces of blood that could belong to the victim. He was on his way to continue the birthday celebration at a casino when McLean was struck.
Brown’s live-in girlfriend reported the Honda Accord stolen. She was informed by Brown that the car had been stolen while he was pumping gas at a gas station. Police said they believe this to be a false report.
Four people shot are
recovering at Temple Hospital
Four people were wounded during a shooting in the 600 block of York Street this week and are recovering in Temple University Hospital, according to Philadelphia Police Public Affairs.
Gunfire broke out around 10 p.m. on York Street in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night.
During the incident, a 34-year-old PECO worker was shot twice in the buttocks; a 33-year-old man was shot twice in the left shoulder; a 17-year-old male was shot once in the right thigh and twice in the left thigh; and a fourth victim, a 37-year-old man, was shot once in the left rib cage, but was listed in stable condition. No arrests were made and the incident is under active investigation.
Man fatally shot in the
1800 block of Madison Street
A homicide in the 1800 block of Madison Street this week added to the death toll from gun violence. A 39-year-old man was shot three times — once in the left shoulder, once in the upper right arm, and once in the right lateral chest area, according to police.
The victim was transported to Temple Hospital and was pronounced dead at 4:14 a.m. on Wednesday. No arrests were made and one knife was recovered.
24-year-old man shot,
killed in the Northwest
A homicide in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue in Northwest Philadelphia on Wednesday ended the life of a 24-year-old man. He was shot multiple times during an incident at 8:21 p.m. and was transported to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.
Man, 35, shot four times in
extremely critical condition
A 35-year-old man was shot four times — twice in the pelvic area, once in the right calf and once in the left-lower leg — and was listed in extremely critical condition at Presbyterian Hospital, according to police.
The incident occurred on Tuesday at 9:07 p.m. on the first floor of a home in the 700 block of 37th Street, near Aspen Street, in West Philadelphia and led to a barricade situation.
A 42-year-old man refused to leave the second floor of the home until a police SWAT Team arrested him just before 10 p.m.
— Sherry Stone, Tribune Staff Writer
