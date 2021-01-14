City woman gets prison for seducing boy online
A Philadelphia woman is going to prison after authorities said she pretended online to be her daughter in order to seduce a Florida boy and then convinced him to try to kill himself.
A federal judge sentenced Linda Paolini, 45, to 35 years in prison and ordered her to pay more than $15,000 in fines. She Paolini pleaded guilty in 2019 to manufacturing child pornography and online enticement of a minor.
Paolini sent the 16-year-old images of her own daughter to coerce him to produce and send her sexual videos of himself, prosecutors said. They also said she faked a suicide attempt to induce the boy to try to kill himself.
Prosecutors want former PSU president sent to jail
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania prosecutors want a judge to order former Penn State president Graham Spanier to begin serving a county jail sentence for endangering children by the way he responded to a complaint that Jerry Sandusky had attacked a boy on campus.
The attorney general’s office wrote in a Monday letter to Judge John Boccabella that no legal impediment prevents him from enforcing the minimum sentence of two months in jail, followed by two months of house arrest.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte told the judge he would support allowing Spanier work release with medical furloughs, and suggested the judge could order Spanier to report at some future date to lower the risk of COVID-19 exposure.
Spanier, 72, was convicted by a jury of misdemeanor child endangerment for his handling of a report that Sandusky, a former football team assistant coach, had attacked a boy in a team shower.
Men who came armed to Philly remain free on bail
A Philadelphia judge has denied a request to revoke bail for two Virginia men who traveled to the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes were being counted and were arrested originally on weapons charges, despite prosecutors’ objections that they attended a rally last week that turned into a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.
Prosecutors had argued that Joshua Macias, 42, and Antonio LaMotta, 61, each violated the conditions of his $750,000 bail by participating in the riot-turned-insurrection. A judge declined to revoke bail, but added conditions that the two men may not use social media or attend political rallies while they are free on bail.
The judge also ordered the two to stand trial on election fraud charges added by District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office Thursday, including attempted interference with primaries and elections and conspiracy.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
On Nov. 5, as elections workers counted ballots at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Macias and LaMotta were charged with carrying guns as they walked to the Convention Center. The weapons charges against Macias were dropped Thursday because he was licensed to carry the gun in Virginia.
