Court won’t hear injection site case
The U.S. Supreme Court decided Wednesday it will not review a nonprofit group’s effort to open a supervised injection site in Philadelphia to try to reduce overdose deaths. CDC data counts about 93,000 overdose deaths last year. The high court’s decision in the widely watched test case is a setback for the two dozen U.S. states and cities that supported the petition.
A divided U.S. appeals court had rejected the Safehouse plan in January, after a trial judge had sided with Safehouse in the case. Safehouse organizers say federal “crackhouse” laws are not intended to criminalize medically supervised centers.
Safehouse vice president Ronda Goldfein tells The Philadelphia Inquirer the fight is not over. She hopes they can prevail on religious grounds by arguing that their faith compels them to try to save lives.
Child welfare agency ex-head pleads guilty
The former head of a county welfare agency in northeastern Pennsylvania pleaded guilty Thursday to endangering children by concealing abuse allegations to clear a backlog of cases.
Joanne Van Saun, who resigned as Luzerne County’s director of the Department of Children and Youth Services in Luzerne County after her arrest in July, pleaded guilty before a county judge in Harrisburg to endangering the welfare of children and two counts of obstruction. Sentencing is set for December.
Investigators said employees described Van Saun, 58, as a bully and tyrant. Police said she apparently responded to news stories about a 1,400-case backlog by telling a team to eliminate the backlog and that she didn’t care how.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office prosecuted the case, said in a statement that Van Saun “turned a blind eye toward the abuse and neglect of children, violating the law and her duty to protect the most vulnerable.” Her attorney, Patrick A. Casey, declined comment.
Pagan leader sentenced for illegal gun
A New York man characterized as a leader of the Pagans motorcycle gang was sentenced to 33 months, or more than two and a half years, in prison on Thursday for illegal gun possession.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Newark described Keith Richter, 62, as the national president of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, a group formed in the late 1950s that federal law enforcement considers to be a gang engaged in violent crime and trafficking drugs and weapons.
According to a criminal complaint, Richter traveled from his home on Long Island to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in February to attend a party. Acting on information that Richter was in possession of a firearm, law enforcement pulled over the car in East Windsor, New Jersey, as he was returning and discovered a loaded Ruger handgun in the car.
Richter pleaded guilty in July to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
