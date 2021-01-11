State to start vaccinating police and teachers ‘soon’

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania will soon begin vaccinating people 75 years and older and “essential workers” like police officers, grocery store clerks and teachers, the state health secretary said Monday.

The state remains focused on giving the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities — a group that numbers about 1 million — but is making plans to move to the next stage of its vaccination plan, Dr. Rachel Levine said at a media briefing.

She was not more specific about the timing, but said that second group, dubbed 1B, will be eligible to receive the vaccine before everyone in the first group has been inoculated.

Phase 1B of the state’s coronavirus vaccination plan includes people 75 and older as well as frontline essential workers, a huge and diverse group that includes clergy; first responders; prison guards; school staff; and food, manufacturing, postal, public transportation and grocery store workers.

To date, the federal government has allocated more than 827,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to Pennsylvania.

Lehigh Univ. trustees rescind Trump’s honorary degree

BETHLEHEM — Lehigh University’s board on Friday stripped President Donald Trump of an honorary degree it granted to him more than three decades ago.

The executive committee of the private university in Bethlehem moved to rescind the honor a day after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, shortly after Trump made a speech nearby.

The Lehigh Board of Trustees affirmed that decision on Friday and issued a brief public statement that did not explain its reasoning for the decision.

Lehigh faculty three years ago voted overwhelmingly to ask the board to take back the degree, but the trustees declined to do so at that time.

Trump was awarded the honor in 1988, when he was Lehigh’s graduation speaker.

Supreme Court won’t hear PA abortion clinic free speech case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined Monday to get involved in a case about free speech outside a Pittsburgh abortion clinic.

The high court’s decision leaves in place a 2019 appeals court decision that upheld a Pittsburgh ordinance creating a 15-foot “buffer zone” where protests are barred around entrances to health care facilities. The decision by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed “sidewalk counseling” within that zone.

The appeals court said the city can restrict congregating, picketing, patrolling and demonstrating in the immediate vicinity of clinics, but the zone restrictions do not apply to “calm and peaceful” one-on-one conversations by anti-abortion activists seeking to speak with women entering a clinic.

— Compiled from wire services