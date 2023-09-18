Seven dead after weekend
of shootingsSeven people died in Philadelphia over the past weekend, in shootings in North Philadelphia, the Northwest and Northeast.
Edward Harlem was shot in the neck during a shooting at 8:49 a.m. at Cleveland and Cumberland streets in North Philadelphia. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9 a.m. No arrests were made, and no weapon was recovered. The case is active and ongoing with the Homicide Division. Harlem was a construction worker who had been employed by the City of Philadelphia and by Heavy Construction, LLC and attended the Community College of Philadelphia.
A second homicide victim, Dashon Land, died when gunfire broke out while he was visiting North Philadelphia from his home in Blackwood, N.J. He suffered gunshot wounds to the head, neck and back during the incident in the 2800 block of North Bonsall Street, Sunday afternoon, and was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 2:47 p.m.
Tamere Mountcastle died when he was shot in the chest, abdomen and buttocks, during a shooting on the 1400 block of West Chew Avenue, Saturday at 11:27 p.m. The victim was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 11:43 p.m. No arrests were made and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Investigation Detective Unit.
Patricia Hall was found dead with a gunshot wound to her chest on the living room floor in her home on Pastorius Street, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Detective Division. The motive is unknown.
On Sunday, a 48-year-old Black man was shot in the chest in the 5200 block of Sydenham Street, and was pronounced dead just after 10 p.m. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Detective Division.
A 29-year-old shooting victim was listed in stable condition at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, following an incident in the 8600 of Dittman Street, Sunday at 10:51 p.m. Police have one suspect in custody.
Also on Sunday evening, between 9 and 10:30 p.m., a Black male was shot once in the left arm while walking his dog. The incident happened in the 1200 block of Byberry Road. The victim was able to drive himself to Nazareth Hospital. No arrests have been made.
Saturday marks first day of interim police chiefFriday will be the last day for Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, who recently resigned after three and a half years of service. She will join the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and serve as New Jersey’s Deputy Chief Security Officer.
Saturday, First Deputy Commissioner John M. Stanford, Jr. of the Philadelphia Police Department will step up as the new Interim Police Commissioner.
Stanford’s experience in every facet of the department has granted him expertise in policing tactics, plainclothes/ narcotics, investigations, media relations and community policing, during his 22 years in law enforcement, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
The incoming Interim Commissioner began his career in law enforcement as a county probation/parole officer, before joining the Philadelphia police force more than twenty years ago, in 2002. Stanford also served as Commanding Officer of the Internal Affairs Division overseeing Investigative Support Services, as well as the Force Investigation Team/Shooting Investigation Team.
$150K in grants to home for women returning from prisonGoogle’s Government Affairs and Public Policy Representative Winton Steward, joined Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton, in presenting $150,000 in grant money to a North Philadelphia home for women returning from prison, this week.
Steward said Google is committed to investing in Ardella’s house, an advocacy organization that helps women with criminal histories obtain work, housing and healthcare in an effort to help them rebuild their lives and fully participate in civic life. The home is located at 2428 North 33rd Street in Strawberry Mansion.
Councilmember Curtis Jones, who will host a Crime Summit at Saint Joseph’s University on September 30th, attended the press conference, as well as Ardella’s House Founder Tonie Willis. Mayor Jim Kenney awarded activist and prison reformist Susan Burton, the City’s Liberty Bell Award at Ardella’s House in June, to encourage them in their efforts.
— Tribune Staff Writer Sherry Stone
Thousands of minks released after holes cut in fur farm fenceSUNBURY — State police say thousands of minks were released from a central Pennsylvania fur farm by one or more people who cut holes in the fence surrounding the farm.
Police in the Stonington barracks in Northumberland County said Monday that troopers were called to the Richard H. Stahl Sons Inc. farm in Rockefeller Township outside of Sunbury shortly after noon Sunday.
Troopers were told that sometime during the early morning hours Sunday, holes had been cut in the farm’s fence and about 6,000 to 8,000 minks were released from their pens. Police said numerous state agencies and farm staff are trying to recover the animals.
The Sunbury Animal Hospital posted a notice on its Facebook page Monday morning saying, “There are mink all over the area surrounding the animal hospital.”
“These animals should not be approached as they can be aggressive,” the animal hospital said. “They are not pets, and should not be taken in a home or to a rescue. If one of these minks were to approach you get far away from it. Keep all pets inside if possible.”
The Daily Item reported that Mark Stahl of the Stahl fur farm would only say he was unsure what happened and warned people not to approach the animals. An email message from The Associated Press seeking comment was sent to the company; a telephone message could not be left for the firm.
State police said they had opened a criminal mischief investigation and asked anyone with information to call investigators.
Cassie Marks of Sunbury told The Daily Item that she helped capture four of the animals to return to the hospital.
“We did not touch the animals,” she said. “We just wanted to help out here.”
In November, vandalism freed an estimated 10,000 minks at a rural northwest Ohio farm. Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach said the property owner initially estimated 25,000 to 40,000 mink were released at Lion Farms, but employees were able to corral many that remained on the property less than 15 miles from the Indiana state line.
So many minks were killed crossing a nearby road that a plow was brought in to help clear the carcasses away, Riggenbach said.
—The Associated Press
