Philadelphia pair accused of robbing Wawa with explosives
PHILADELPHIA — Two Philadelphians have been indicted on allegations they tried to use explosives to rob a Wawa convenience store amid unrest and protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May.
Desiree Adorno, 65, and Michael Fields, 34, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to use explosive devices to steal lottery tickets and money from the safe in the Wawa on Richmond Street near the Betsy Ross Bridge. Fields was also charged with possessing an unregistered firearm.
Fields had his initial court appearance Friday, while Adorno is due in federal court Monday, according to federal officials. Attorney information was not listed in court documents for either Adorno or Fields.
Corrections officers, sergeant
charged in detainee beating
NEWARK, N.J. — Three corrections officers have been charged in the beating of a federal detainee at a county jail in northern New Jersey last year, and a sergeant is accused of failing to intervene in the attack, federal prosecutors announced Friday.
The Essex County officers are Angel Chaparro, 38; Damion James, 40; and Luis Ortiz, 29. Along with Sgt. Herman Pride, 51, they are each charged with conspiracy to violate a person’s civil rights. Pride and Ortiz were arrested Thursday and released on bail, while Chaparro and James were due to appear in federal court on Friday.
Authorities also claim the officers failed to document their use of force, which is mandated by the jail’s policies. Instead, Chaparro signed a false report indicating that no force had been used, prosecutors said.
Chaparro’s attorney declined to comment, while attorneys for the other three defendants did not immediately respond Friday to messages seeking comment.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
