DA: Police justified in shooting suspect

SLATINGTON — A prosecutor says police were justified in shooting a man authorities say opened fire on officers trying to arrest him in connection with shots fired a day earlier outside an eastern Pennsylvania cigar store following a dispute over mask-wearing.

Authorities allege that Adam Zaborowski, 35, fired dozens of rounds from an AK-47 on Aug. 1 in Slatington. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said Monday that officers were justified in firing not only in self-defense, but in defense of others in the densely populated area.

“Here it is abundantly clear that Zaborowski, in firing upon the officer and the six troopers, exhibited an intention to endanger their lives and inflict serious bodily injury. Their use of deadly force in returning fire was completely justified,” Martin said. Zaborowski was wounded, but survived.

Authorities allege that Zaborowski entered Cigars International in Northampton County’s Bethlehem Township on July 31 and became irate when he was told he needed a mask, grabbing two cigars and leaving without paying. A staff member followed him outside, and police allege that Zaborowski fired into the air and then fired twice at the staff member.

A day later, a Slatington officer and six state troopers tried to stop Zaborowski when they spotted him driving in the borough, but they allege he stopped, got out of the vehicle and opened fire, hitting a patrol vehicle and grazing an officer. The seven officers returned fire, striking Zaborowski, who was briefly hospitalized.

N.J. may allow betting on all college games

ATLANTIC CITY, N.,J. — New Jersey lawmakers want to amend the state constitution to allow sports betting on all major collegiate games, removing a big restriction in a wagering market that is smashing national sports betting records.

A bill calling for a public referendum in 2021 was amended Monday to significantly expand collegiate sports betting in the state. Current state law prohibits betting on college games played anywhere in New Jersey, and it also bans betting on games played in other states involving New Jersey teams.

The measure was approved by the Senate Budget Committee, the first of several steps required before it can be placed on next year’s general election ballot.

The bill is aimed primarily at events like the NCAA basketball championship tournament, which was last held in New Jersey at Newark’s Prudential Center in 2011. The arena will host one of the tournament’s regional competitions in 2025.

Officials also hope MetLife Stadium will be chosen to host college football bowl games.

“Some of the top teams will be here,” Sarlo said. “There will be a lot of activity and betting.”

New Jersey’s fast-growing sports betting market blew past its own national record in September, taking in more than $748 million in bets from sports gamblers finally able to wager on football amid the coronavirus outbreak.

—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services