Pennsylvania jobless rate down, payrolls up 29K in July
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped to a new post-pandemic low and the labor force shrank in July as payrolls jumped by nearly 29,000, according to state figures released Friday.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 6.6% from June’s adjusted rate, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.
The national rate was 5.4% in July, more than a point below Pennsylvania’s.
The figures come out as the federal government prepares to end supplemental payments of $300 a week to people who lost jobs or self-employment income during the pandemic. The $300 payments last through the week ending Sept. 3.
In a separate survey of employers, payrolls in Pennsylvania grew in July by 28,800, to above 5.7 million.
Pennsylvania has regained about 65% of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the pandemic.
The leisure and hospitality sector led all gainers, adding 16,000 jobs.
Pilot killed in small plane crash at Pa. airport
AVOCA — A small plane that was due to take part in an upcoming air show crashed shortly after takeoff Friday at an airport in eastern Pennsylvania, killing the pilot.
The crash at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport occurred around 12:35 p.m., authorities said. The pilot, whose name was not released, was the only person on board, according to Jacob Schmitt, a supervisor at Luzerne County 911.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The T-6 Texan plane was part of the GEICO Skytypers team scheduled to perform Saturday at the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
