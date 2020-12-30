Hunter accused of homicide in shooting at state park

BEDMINSTER — A hunter who fatally shot a man he apparently mistook for an animal at a state park has been charged with homicide and weapons counts, authorities said.

Kenneth Troy Heller, 52, of Warminster, made his initial court appearance Wednesday and was jailed after the judge denied him bail.

The shooting occurred Oct. 24 in Nockamixon State Park, which straddles the towns of Bedminster and Haycock.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said he believed Heller thought he was firing at an animal and did not intentionally shoot Jason Kutt, 18, of West Rockhill. The victim was shot once in the back of the head while sitting with his girlfriend at the edge of the lake in the park, and he died two days later.

Suspect in officer shooting nabbed in West Virginia

PITTSBURGH — A man who police say was handcuffed when he allegedly shot a Pennsylvania police officer three times with a gun police didn’t know he had was captured in West Virginia after more than a week on the run, authorities said.

Koby Lee Francis, 22, of McKeesport was taken into custody by federal marshals shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in Clarksburg, West Virginia, Allegheny County police said. He will be held in Doddridge County while awaiting extradition on charges including aggravated assault, criminal attempted homicide and escape.

Gerasimos Athans, 32, the officer who was shot Dec. 20 gunfire outside the police station in McKeesport, had wounds that weren’t life-threatening.

On a video released by police, the officer is seen opening the passenger side door of the police vehicle and then staggering back after police said he took fire from within the vehicle. The video shows the suspect emerging from the vehicle with hands handcuffed in front of him and firing at the officer before fleeing.

N.J. to resume school sports, with restrictions

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey high schools will be allowed to begin winter sports seasons this weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

Winter sports seasons were put on hold at the end of November as coronavirus cases in New Jersey surged. Murphy said Wednesday that teams can begin playing on Jan. 2, with restrictions.

Teams will be exempt from the state’s current 10-person limit on indoor gatherings, but spectators won’t be allowed to attend if the number of players, coaches and officials meets or exceeds the limit. That amounts to a de facto ban on spectators.

A ban on interstate hockey competitions has been extended a month, to Jan. 31, Murphy announced along with the governors of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Murphy and health officials on Wednesday reported 99 new deaths from COVID-19, giving the state nearly 17,000 confirmed deaths with roughly 2,000 more deemed probable.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services