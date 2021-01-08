Fetterman takes steps toward race for U.S. Senate

HARRISBURG — John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, is taking definitive steps toward running for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022, likely bringing his outsized personality and frame back to a busy campaign trail.

Fetterman said Friday that he is exploring a run for U.S. Senate. Previously, Fetterman had said that he was looking at running for either governor or U.S. Senate in 2022.

But Fetterman, 51, told The Associated Press that he is no longer interested in running for governor, an office that his fellow Democrat, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, is widely expected to seek.

Instead, Fetterman has begun asking for donations to a campaign account he set for a U.S. Senate run and said he will have a final decision in the coming weeks.

Prosecutor wants bail revoked in weapons case

Philadelphia authorities are asking to revoke the bail of a Virginia man who traveled to the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes were being counted and was arrested on weapons charges, saying he attended Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Joshua Macias, who in November drove to Philadelphia in a Hummer adorned with QAnon stickers, an AR-15-style rifle, ammunition and other weapons, has been free on $750,000 bail.

Prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to revoke that bail, saying Macias’ social media posts — including one inside the security perimeter at the Capitol on Wednesday — show he violated the terms of that bail.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services

Macias, 42, is the cofounder of the group Vets for Trump.

Macias’ attorney said Friday he plans to oppose District Attorney Larry Krasner’s motion to rescind bail. “I’ve seen no evidence that my client was ever in the Capitol building,” lawyer William J. Brennan said.

— Compiled From Wire Services