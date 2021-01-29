Kentucky police chase nets Pa. homicide suspect
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A Kentucky State Police trooper watching for speeders along a highway went on a wild high-speed vehicle chase with a man who ended up being a homicide suspect from Pennsylvania, authorities said.
Trooper Elliott Young chased the truck, which was going 110 miles per hour, from the Bluegrass Parkway to Interstate 65, where the suspect’s vehicle struck an Elizabethtown Police cruiser head-on, police said.
Officers arrested Isaac Sanchez, 35, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and later learned he was wanted on a criminal homicide warrant in his home state.
Sanchez was charged in Kentucky with speeding, endangerment, fleeing and evading and other charges.
2 dead, 3 wounded in shooting outside strip club
MCKEES ROCKS — Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.
According to the Allegheny County Police Department, first responders found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Two men were pronounced dead at the scene in McKees Rocks. Three other adults were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not known. Authorities have not released any names.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
