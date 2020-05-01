Court: Special wine, liquor orders can be sent directly
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board must allow distributors to send special wine and liquor orders directly to retailers instead of sending them to state stores for pickup, a court ruled Friday.
The PLCB can’t ignore a 2016 state law that permits the direct shipping of wines and spirits not sold in state-run stores, the Commonwealth Court ruling said. Retailers and restaurants have instead had to retrieve their orders, and pay a handling fee, at state stores that have been closed or operating on a limited basis during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judge Kevin Brobson ordered the liquor control board to comply in a reasonable timeframe. A spokesman said the agency was reviewing the ruling and had no immediate comment.
MFW Wine Co., a distributor, and the Bloomsday Cafe filed the emergency petition. The special orders represent a small but growing portion of state liquor sales.
U.S. Steel expects to lay off 2,700 as virus cuts demand
PITTSBURGH — U.S. Steel expects to lay off roughly 2,700 employees as the demand for iron and steel drops during the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the nation’s largest, announced its plans in a filing Thursday, the same day it reported a first-quarter loss of $391 million.
The company said that it sent notices of plans for layoffs to 6,500 employees but that it expects the actual number affected to be about 2,700.
The company did not say where the layoffs would be but said it will also temporarily idle two blast facilities, one in Gary, Indiana, and one outside Pittsburgh.
Overall, the company has idled seven of its 10 blast furnaces in the U.S.
The company had about 27,500 employees as of Dec. 31.
— Compiled from Tribune wire services
