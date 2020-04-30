Little League World Series canceled for first time
WILLIAMSPORT — This year’s Little League World Series and the championship tournaments in six other Little League divisions have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Little League President Stephen Keener announced the cancellations in a Facebook Live broadcast Thursday afternoon from league headquarters in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, saying it would be “impossible” to hold the events amid ongoing restrictions on large gatherings and travel.
The Little League World Series has been held every August since 1947 and had never been canceled before.
Little League has not, however, called off the 2020 regular season. Keener said there was reason for optimism that teams could play this spring and summer, depending on restrictions in states and localities.
Comcast delays Universal parks in Florida, Japan
ORLANDO, Fla. — Comcast, which owns Universal theme parks around the world, said it’s delaying construction on a fourth theme park in Florida and that the opening of a Nintendo-themed park in Japan will be pushed back by a few months in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said Thursday that the company was delaying construction on its fourth park at Orlando Universal Resort. The Epic Universe theme park was announced last year to great fanfare.
It also will push back the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Roberts said.
“There is no doubt that our theme parks will reopen,” Roberts said on an earnings report call. “And when they do, I believe they will benefit from strong pent-up demand.”
Delaware Black lawyers’ Zoom meeting hacked
DOVER, Del. — A Zoom meeting that included state lawmakers from Delaware as well as members of Congress had been hacked.
The Delaware State News reported that the hacker displayed a racial slur as well as pornography.
The virtual conference call was focused on helping Black-owned businesses and organizations that receive federal money. The meeting was hosted by the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus, which is an informal panel of eight state lawmakers.
The hacker scribbled a racist term and drew a swastika on the screen. U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt took over and urged participants not to let it bother them.
“We rebuke hate, we know that there’s a bigger plan here, and it’s all about love and caring for each other as part of a large community,” she said.
A sexually explicit image also appeared onscreen. The call hosts regained control of the call, which ended a few minutes later.
— Compiled from Tribune wire services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.