Del. River Port Authority postpones toll increase

CAMDEN, N.J. — Motorists who cross the Delaware River between New Jersey and Pennsylvania will keep some money in their pockets.

The Delaware River Port Authority on Wednesday postponed a scheduled toll increase until at least 2022.

This was the 10th year that tolls have stayed the same on the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry and Betsy Ross bridges.

The action marked the fifth time that the agency’s board has postponed automatic biennial increases that are pegged to the Consumer Price Index.

The board also approved a reduction in the 2021 annual operating budget based on lower traffic and PATCO ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Feds add to state charges in police officer’s death

Four men awaiting trial on state charges stemming from the death of a Philadelphia police officer this year are now facing additional federal charges. Federal prosecutors announced an indictment Thursday charging accused gunman Hassan Elliott and three codefendants with murder, drug and gun offenses.

They were charged in the death of Cpl. James O’Connor IV, a 46-year-old member of the SWAT team who was shot in the shoulder, above his bulletproof vest, in a March 13 raid. Two other people inside were wounded by return fire from police.

Elliott, 22, and three co-defendants had been ordered last month to stand trial on related state charges after a preliminary hearing. Elliot had also been charged in a 2019 slaying that brought officers to the house that day.

The other men charged in the federal murder case Thursday are Bilal Mitchell, 20, Khalif Sears, 19, and Sherman Easterling, 25.

Dems want maskless GOP lawmakers sworn in last

HARRISBURG — A group of Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives wants their adamantly maskless Republican colleagues to be sworn in next month after everyone else, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As a safety measure, the 203 state representatives will take the oath of office on Jan. 5 in four sets of about 50 people each, starting with newly elected members, the House speaker’s office said Wednesday.

Philadelphia state Rep. Joe Hohenstein, who has objected strenuously to some Republicans remaining maskless during recent State Government Committee meetings, said there is “significant support” among his fellow Democrats to have the maskless “just simply be placed at the end of the line so that they don’t potentially contaminate the House floor.”

Hohenstein said a medical exception to the House bipartisan leadership group’s policy on masks needs some teeth, suggesting the leaders might require a doctor’s note verifying the maskless member’s condition.

In a memo to members sent last week, House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, said masks “will be required of everyone unless an individual cannot wear a face covering due to a medical condition.”

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services