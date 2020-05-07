Authorities: Driver in stolen car sparks fiery, fatal crash
A man driving a stolen car sparked a fiery crash on a major roadway in Philadelphia that left a Florida truck driver dead, Pennsylvania state police said
The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday as Abdul Johnson-Selby, 19, of Philadelphia, was driving in the eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway. When he missed his exit, he tried to back up but lost control while tying to back up, state police said.
A tractor-trailer then hit the car, and the truck slammed into a concrete barrier and burst into flames.
The truck driver, a 54-year-old Jacksonville, Florida man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson-Selby and his passengers were later found at a hospital where they had sought treatment for their undisclosed injuries.
Johnson-Selby will face charges of homicide by motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and other counts, authorities said.
Cash toll lanes to reopen on PA-NJ bridges
TRENTON, N.J. — The Delaware River Port Authority will soon reopen cash toll lanes on its four bridges that connect Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.
The agency announced its plans Wednesday. The lanes have been closed since March 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry bridges will begin accepting cash tolls again at 6 a.m. Monday. Toll collectors will wear face coverings and there will be a protective plastic shield in the toll booth window.
The agency is also encouraging drivers to wear a face covering as they travel through cash toll lanes.
Inmate with locks who sued is released from solitary
HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania inmate whose dreadlocks violated a jail’s haircut policy has been released from solitary confinement after more than a year, although his federal lawsuit is still pending.
A federal magistrate judge on Wednesday granted the request by Eric S. McGill Jr. to withdraw his motion for a preliminary injunction, because the Lebanon County jail adopted a religious exception to its dreadlocks ban and let him out of solitary on April 23.
“It’s absolutely good news, but the fight is not over,” McGill attorney Matthew Feldman said.
McGill, 27, an inmate awaiting trial in August in a shooting case, declined to cut his dreadlocks, which are important to his faith, Rastafarianism. That landed him in solitary confinement, where he claimed to have regular anxiety attacks.
Feldman said a second Rastafarian inmate in the Lebanon jail who also refused to cut his dreadlocks has also been released from solitary after more than four months as a result of the new religious exception to the jail policy.
— Compiled from Tribune wire services
