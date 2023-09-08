Organization alleges 76Place
proposal violates human rights
The international human rights organization The SHIFT urged 76Place developers this week to halt their plans for a downtown arena, calling their proposed development “inconsistent with international human rights law.”
The group stated in a press release that “the proposed downtown arena is a glaring example of predatory development and the use of money to corrupt government officials, a pattern which has caused a worldwide housing crisis according to the UN, and continues to escalate in Philly and across the globe.”
“International human rights experts are paying attention to 76Place and what's happening in Philly because this predatory business model and the developers behind it—who also closed Hahnemann Hospital and helped displace West Philly Black Bottom residents—violate our fundamental rights,” said Neeta Patel, interim executive director of Asian Americans United.
Rep. Rabb announces legislation for
Incarcerated People’s Benefit Fund
State Rep. Chris Rabb announced on Thursday that he is drafting legislation to establish the Incarcerated People’s Benefit Fund.
“It is our duty as legislators to secure fair treatment for all Pennsylvanians — regardless of circumstance,” Rabb said. “We must act with compassion and ensure that justice-involved individuals receive the rehabilitation and resources necessary to successfully reenter their communities.”
House Bill 1649, would address the issue of Inmate Welfare Fund funds being used to purchase materials that correctional facilities should already have budgeted for. It would also require state and local correctional facilities to establish an Incarcerated People’s Benefit Fund, which would require the money from commissary purchases, telephone and internet services and labor by incarcerated individuals be placed in the fund to be used solely for the benefit, education and welfare of individuals incarcerated in state or county facilities.
The legislation would also require a yearly audit of each fund to ensure it is being used for its intended purpose.
Sen. Casey pitches bill to expand
Social Security benefits for widows
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey introduced the Surviving Widow(er) Income Fair Treatment (SWIFT) Act, which would fix outdated and arbitrary restrictions on Social Security benefits for widows, widowers and surviving divorced spouses.
Right now widow(er)s and surviving divorced spouses often must overcome unnecessary and burdensome hurdles to access Social Security benefits and are prevented from maximizing their benefits. The SWIFT Act is crafted to remedy this problem by eliminating or providing more flexibility around these barriers, which often harm women. The bill would ultimately increase Social Security benefits for more than one million Americans.
“Social Security is a lifeline for many older adults and people with disabilities,” Casey said. “Yet because of outdated rules that disproportionately affect women, many of those who rely on Social Security the most are not receiving all the benefits they need and deserve. The SWIFT Act will modernize Social Security and help the program keep its promise of a financially secure retirement for all Americans.”
Labor department to hold seminars
on complying to health benefit plans
The U.S. The Department of Labor, in coordination with the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, is scheduled to hold a two-day seminar on complying with federal and state laws governing employee health benefits plans. The event will be held on Sept. 12 and 13 at the Franklin Institute.
The seminar is part of the department’s Health Benefits Education Campaign to assist small to midsize employers, third-party administrators and insurers in complying with the Affordable Care Act, COBRA, the fiduciary responsibility provisions in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, Mental Health Parity and Addition Equity Act, No Surprises Act and other recent health benefits laws.
Representatives from the department’s Employee Benefits Security Administration, Wage and Hour Division and the Pennsylvania Insurance Department will be on hand to provide information on federal and state health benefits laws and answer questions. The event is open to the public and media.
Candidate for 10th Congressional race:
"I raised $100K in 48 hours"
Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District Mike O’Brien announced that his campaign has raised over $100,000 within the first 48 hours since launching his bid to defeat far-right extremist Scott Perry. O’Brien claims his 48-hour total represents almost 25% of the amount raised against Perry during the entire 2022 election cycle.
-Compiled by Tribune Staff
