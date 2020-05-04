American schoolteacher imprisoned in Egypt released
CAIRO — An American schoolteacher imprisoned in Egypt for nearly a year without trial has been freed by Egyptian authorities and returned home to the United States, the State Department said Monday.
Reem Desouky, 47, a dual Egyptian-American citizen and single mother from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was arrested on arrival at the Cairo Airport with her teenage son in July 2019 and hauled off to Qanatir Prison outside the capital. She faced charges of running a Facebook page critical of the Egyptian government. Security officials had confiscated her phone and interrogated her about her political opinions and social medias posts, according to her lawyers. Human rights groups denounced her detention as arbitrary and politically-motivated.
“The Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and welfare of U.S. citizens overseas,” said spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, welcoming the news of Desouky’s release.
Although the arrest of online critics in Egypt is hardly an unusual event, the incarceration of U.S. citizens in the country has drawn more intensive scrutiny since the death of detained American Mustafa Kassem this year.
Kassem had spent six years in prison on what he insisted were false charges and died after a long hunger strike in January.
New Jersey, leagues await word in sports betting suit
TRENTON, N.J. — The major sports leagues are waiting to see if the U.S. Supreme Court will hear their arguments on whether they have to pay millions to a New Jersey horse racing association over sports betting litigation.
The leagues and the NCAA wrote to a judge last Friday saying settlement negotiations have stalled. Next week, the Supreme Court is scheduled to consider whether to hear the dispute.
In December, a split federal appeals court ruled in favor of the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association, which had sued the leagues after the Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on sports betting in 2018.
The suit alleged the leagues owe Monmouth Park Racetrack a $3.4 million bond, plus interest, that the leagues put up in 2014 to secure losses that might be suffered during the month that a judge’s restraining order blocked the track from offering sports betting.
The horsemen’s association also had sought economic damages over not being able to offer sports betting from the time the restraining order expired in Oct. 2014 until the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling, an amount estimated at $150 million.
If the Supreme Court declines to hear the case, the matter will return to federal court in New Jersey to determine the exact amount of damages.
— Compiled from Tribune wire services
