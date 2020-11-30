The city of Philadelphia’s holiday celebrations have undergone a 2020 makeover. Tree and other lighting ceremonies will be done virtually while retaining all of their pomp and pagentry, according to the city’s director for faith-based and interfaith affairs, the Rev. Naomi Washington-Leapheart.

“We were committed to continuing to do as much as we could to continue the traditions of celebrating the holidays, particularly because this year has been a really challenging one. We wanted people to connect to these holiday experiences as a vision for the future,” she said.

Washington-Leapheart said the events will serve as reminders for how far we’ve come as well as the fact that we are all in this together.

“We’ve been resilient,” she said. “We’ve made it through this year, that’s been full of challenges. We wanted to celebrate the holiday season in ways that acknowledge the fact that we have to be socially distanced right now. We have to be virtual right now but we still can be connected.”

The lighting of the official City Hall Holiday Tree will be Dec. 2 and will air on 6ABC at 7:30 p.m., so people can watch it safely from the comfort of their own home. The virtual tree lighting ceremony will feature recorded performances by three Philly-based artists, jazz singer Jessy Kyle, former "The Voice" contestant Julian King and recording artist Kathy Sledge. Washington-Leapheart said there are a few special additions to this year’s tree.

“We’ve got some new ornaments that will reflect our renewed commitment to racial justice,” she said. “We wanted to recognize that Black Lives Matter and the impact of the movement, not only nationally but locally here in the city of Philadelphia so we’ve got an ornament that will recognize the Black Lives Matter movement.”

In addition to celebrating the holidays, the city wanted to recognize that 2020 has also been a year of loss for many.

“This year, we’re going to have this art installation that I’m really excited about, it’s a healing heart remembrance wall,” Washington-Leapheart said. “It serves as a memorial to honor all of the residents of Philadelphia who we lost in 2020 and so this is a way for us to collectively grieve together. The holiday season is often difficult for folks because they remember that they won’t be celebrating with folks that they lost throughout the year so we’re really looking forward to people appreciating and connecting to that remembrance wall.”

Washington-Leapheart has been hard at work the past few months planning the holiday celebrations on Boathouse Row and she can’t wait to see it pay off.

“I’m excited about Boathouse Row,” she said. “I was involved in the coordination and planning of its holiday lighting. This continues the tradition that we’ve established here in Philadelphia to light the row with colors that celebrate and observe some of the holidays that happened during the winter months. We start on December 10 for Hanukkah, that’s the first night of Hanukkah. December 22, we will acknowledge the Christmas holiday, and on Dec. 26 we kick off the first day of Kwanzaa. This year we’re going to do a virtual watch party for all of them.”

The pastor said the lightings are a uniquely Philly way to celebrate our city’s diversity.

“We have this beautiful one of a kind feature here in our city at boathouse row, and we want those houses to be lit to express solidarity and connection with those communities that are going to be celebrating those holidays, so I’m really excited about that,” she said.

Washington-Leapheart said even though this year has been rough for many, it’s important to celebrate what we can.

“One thing we can celebrate during the holiday season is that we are bold enough to confront the issues that still continue to challenge us,” she said. “I think that’s something worth celebrating. We need to hold together, the complicated way we are both celebrating and mourning, we’re mourning the losses of all of those who died unjustly due to racial violence. We’re mourning the loss of the disconnection we feel in our community when we can’t, look each other in the eye. We are politically disagreeing. This was just a really tense year. It’s important that we celebrate the hard parts and the difficult parts that we experienced this year as we reflect.”