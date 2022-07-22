A great thing about Philadelphia is that it is a city of neighborhoods. It is also still one of the most segregated in the nation.
In light of the Black Lives Matter and the Stop Asian Hate movement running parallel the last few years, city advisory commissioners and community leaders have collaborated within the past few months to bridge a much-needed gap.
The third and final session of the Black + Gold Series Leadership Boot Camp: Strengthening Black and Asian Relations was held Thursday night. The event took place at the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden Center in West Fairmount Park.
Launched in February of this year, Black + Gold is a three-part series that aims to bring to the forefront dialogue and participatory engagement leading to cross-racial understanding and unity between Black and Asian communities.
Opening remarks were lead by Kia Ghee, executive director of the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations and Romana Lee-Akiyama, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement.
“We know that in Philadelphia there has been some historic tension in communities,” Lee-Akiyama said. “It just felt like now is the time go back and understand where we can support each other”.
Throughout the series, participants looked for ways to understand each other’s narratives and how to everyone fits in America. It also includes unpacking systemic racism and oppression while building up communities instead of destroying them.
“What is a way to empower our leaders to become ambassadors for peace and harmony?,” Ghee asked. “To make any impact, we have to start with the commissioners appointed by the mayor and those respected in the community.”
Others agencies represented were from the city’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and the Office of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion. Lee-Akiyama talked about the collective effort in her opening remarks.
"True allyship is really about the relationship. Not just about action. It’s rooted in the people that you know and love,” she said.
The boot camp’s foundation has been built on two themes: “Breaking Bread, Breaking Barriers” and “Dialogue on Race.” The first was based on sociologist Elijah Anderson’s concept of how public spaces in Philadelphia can ease intergroup tensions. It is from his book, “The Cosmopolitan Canopy: Race and Civility in Everyday Life.” This event took place in May at Bartram’s Garden in Southwest Philadelphia.
The second is from a federal government program to not only conduct conversations on race but through shared experiences to get a deeper understanding and develop a shared vision and plan of action.
However, coordinating these sessions are not easy and proper planning is essential, Ghee said. “It has to be a perfect combination of location, strategy, energy, and environment. A perfect storm.”
While the leaders gathered at Shofuso everyone in attendance enjoyed a catered dinner of both African American and Asian cuisine. “What we have learned is when you have food, food that’s good, you are going to get some good dialogue,” Ghee said.
The commencement of the series ended in breakout sessions and each attendee received a certificate and was challenged to take a written pledge for truth in their attentions, responsibility, and accountability.
“This is a seed that we are planting and to hopefully replicate this as other forms conflict occur," Ghee said. “Something that can be modeled.”
Lee-Akiyama concurred.
“I believe this is the first time a program such as ours is being lead by in municipal government in the country. We look forward to possibly sharing these successes with other cities,” she said.
For more information on the Black + Gold series or similar events and learning sessions, contact the Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement at 215-686-2181 or email public.engagement@phila.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.