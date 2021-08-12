Starting on Sunday, Aug. 15, The Philadelphia Tribune will explore "City in Crisis," the surge in gun violence in our city and examine some of the causes for the spike in homicides.
This series will be spearheaded by veteran award-winning journalist Dwight Ott. We will offer solutions on some of the things that can be done to help stop the violence.
