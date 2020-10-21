Leroy Townes takes pride doing his part to help clean the business district comprising the South Broad Street and Passyunk Avenue area.

He is one of 112 cleaning ambassadors participating in the Philadelphia Taking Care of Business Clean Corridors Program, which provides $7 million in funding for community-based nonprofits to sweep and remove trash along commercial corridors adjoining residential areas.

Townes was hired as an ambassador by ACAM Management after he was released from prison five years ago. He is grateful for the opportunity to be able to provide for his family.

“I am proud of serve as a resource to the people along the corridor – residents and business owners,” Townes said.

“I have the pleasure of interacting with people in the community,” he added. “I really feel responsible to make sure that it is clean and safe in our community. It gives me great pride.”

Townes spoke during a press conference held on Wednesday to announce the expansion of the clean corridors program. The economic development initiative has expanded the city’s Department of Commerce’s existing cleaning efforts from 49 to 85 commercial corridors throughout Philadelphia.

Funding for the program was allocated by City Council in the city’s annual budget. It was spearheaded by Councilwoman Cherelle Parker, who first proposed the initiative in September 2019.

“Our neighborhood business districts are the arteries that help to stabilize our communities,” she said at the gathering Wednesday. “They are gateways of opportunity for small business owners across the city and they deserve the level of investment afforded through the PHL Taking Care of Business program.”

Parker said the expansion allows the program to provide wages of $15 an hour and job development training to more than 200 cleaning ambassadors.

“We are giving people who live in neighborhoods a clean community and we are giving people who need jobs access to the opportunities,” she said.

A total of 39 community-based organizations have been contracted to clean 85 commercial corridors in 32 communities across Philadelphia. Most of the organizations employ a three- or four-person crew who clean up their designated commercial corridor at least five times each week.

Five minority-owned commercial cleaning are currently serving as subcontractors with the community organizations.

Stephanie Michel, director of the North 5th Street Revitalization Project, spoke on the program’s impact. Her has received additional funding to expand its efforts to clean up the North 5th Street and Olney Avenue commercial corridor.

“The vast majority of our businesses are immigrant-owned mom-and-pop shops with limited resources,” she explained. “So we rely on the Commerce Department for our economic development and cleaning activities.”

“With the Taking Care of Business Program funding our organization, we will be able to take our cleaning and beautification effort to the next level,” Michel added.

The Streets Department is supporting the cleaning efforts by assigning three crews to assist the PHL TCB teams in removing the collected bags of trash.

“During a period of time when everyone is being asked to do more with less, TCB will help keep our communities clean, starting with the stabilization of neighborhoods, through the removal of litter and trash on our business corridors,” said Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams.

“With the promotion of a clean environment – starting with the anchor of our community – the hope is to further solidify the efforts surrounding the business corridors for safe and welcoming environments,” he said.

The initiative was hailed by Mike Crawford, a longtime Olney resident and owner of Holla Sporting Goods. He spoke about the program’s importance in creating employment opportunities for community residents.

“As a small Black business owner, I think creating opportunities and jobs for people in the community is probably one of the best things we can do,” Crawford said.