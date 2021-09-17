Among the 33 resolutions discussed during Thursday’s virtual City Council session were:
• Recognizing, honoring, and celebrating the Philadelphia Second Alarmers on the occasion of their 100th Anniversary.
• Recognizing September as National Recovery Month in Philadelphia and celebrating the 20th Annual PRO-ACT Recovery Walks! to promote recovery and work to end the stigma surrounding drug and alcohol addiction.
• Recognizing September 2021 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Philadelphia in honor of childhood cancer patients, care givers, survivors, and those children who have succumbed to the disease.
• Authorizing Council to hold public hearings on the history of asbestos cleanup and abatement practices in Philadelphia public schools.
• Rededicating Allen Lane in West Mt. Airy to the memory of Richard Allen, in honor of his contributions to racial justice in Philadelphia and beyond.
• Also naming the 1100 Block of Chelten Avenue “George James Way,” to recognize and honor the impact that George James, a local boxing trainer, had on his community.
• Recognizing and honoring the long-standing tradition of the Saints Neumann Goretti vs. Southern Thanksgiving Day game which has been a Thanksgiving Day staple in South Philadelphia for over 80 years.
• Honoring and congratulating the Champion of the Week Imhotep Charter Girls’ basketball teams for winning their Philadelphia Public League Championship title games for the 2020-2021 season.
• Honoring the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia on the occasion of its 25th Anniversary.
• Urging the U.S. Congress to pass Joint Resolution 21, known as the “Abolition Amendment,” to strike the “Slavery Clause” from the 13th Amendment and end the loophole in the U.S. Constitution that allows forced labor to continue in United States prisons “as a punishment for crime.”
• Calling upon the Congress of the United States to enact the ABLE Age Adjustment Act, offered by Sen. Bob Casey, which would increase from 26 to 46 the age threshold at which individuals with disabilities could save into tax-favored accounts to pay for disability-related expenses.
• Authorizing the Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention to conduct hearings to examine the shortage of trauma counseling services and its impact on victims and co-victims of gun violence.
• Supporting the National Minority Business Development Agency and recognizing Oct. 4 through Oct. 8, 2021, as Philadelphia Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week, which provides critical information, resources, opportunities and inspiration to the minority business community.
• Recognizing September 2021 as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness about the importance of screening for and treatment of prostate cancer, to encourage prostate cancer research, and to encourage Philadelphians to take an active role in the fight to end prostate cancer.
• Authorizing the City Council Committees on Children and Youth and Finance to hold joint hearings on a plan to fund a comprehensive remediation and modernization of Philadelphia’s public school buildings to address major facilities flaws, adapt to a changing climate, and ensure public school students have the safe and modern buildings they deserve.
• Denouncing attacks on efforts to address systemic racism in the United States and urging the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to reject House Bill 1532, which aims to prohibit instruction on the history of racial oppression and the examination of how racism functions in our law, policy, and society.
• Calling on Congress to pass the Build Back Better Act to provide resources to Philadelphia and cities like it to combat climate change while creating jobs and fostering local economic development.
• Authorizing the Committee on Housing, Neighborhood Development, and the Homeless to hold a hearing to discuss the impact of tangled titles in Philadelphia.
• Authorizing the Committee on Law & Government and the Committee on Commerce & Economic Development to hold joint hearings to examine the relationship between public safety and the economic vitality of neighborhood commercial corridors, and further to explore any and all broad-based, neighborhood-focused, and inter-governmental public safety initiatives that have worked in the city in the past, and have worked or are working in other cities.
