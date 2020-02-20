Living Legends
City Council honored several "Living Legends" Thursday as part of Black History Month. Councilman Curtis Jones, center, read the resolution recognizing the honorees. They are, holding their proclamations, from left, Gregorio Pac Cojulun, Judge Frederica A. Massiah-Jackson, Naomi Johnson-Booker and Lynette Brown-Sow. Constance Clayton also was honored, but could not attend the Council meeting. Former Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell, far right, posed with the group. — Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman

