In a packed dining room inside the Union League in Center City, The Philadelphia Tribune honored three Philadelphians with its History Maker Award and paid homage to others positioned to make history at the annual Christopher J. Perry/Carter G. Woodson Black History Awards Luncheon on Thursday.
This week in History
Weather by NBC10
Most Popular
Articles
- Coard: George Washington's teeth 'yanked' from slaves' mouths
- Back in the Day: 'Green Lady' legend struck fear into kids
- 14-year-old "Renegade' creator capitalizes on the attention
- Philadelphia family of four needs $68K annual income to cover basic expenses, report finds
- Attorney in Kenyatta Johnson case accuses U.S. Attorney of 'conflict of interest'
- Boudoir photography is a snapshot of self-love
- Exhibit defines Black men through female photographers
- Rep. Rosita Youngblood, the first Black woman ever elected to a House leadership post, is retiring
- Poll: Philadelphians view city as less safe than residents of other large towns
- Public and Catholic League semifinals set
Images
Videos
Commented
- Mummers leadership meet with City Council members over use of blackface (1)
- Russell Haskins, 59, executive, real estate broker (1)
- Philly Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, his wife, indicted by feds on corruption charges (1)
- Blow: The Notorious Michael R. Bloomberg (1)
- Oprah tearfully says Gayle King 'not doing well' in midst of Kobe Bryant controversy (1)
- Mitchell: Limbaugh deserves your thoughts and prayers. Medal of Freedom? Not so much (1)
- Tips to be fit: Genetically modified foods: Are they safe? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.