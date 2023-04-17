A new generation of City Council members will await the new mayor when all take office in January after the election in November and the subsequent inauguration in January.
After the primary election May 16, voters will go to the polls on Nov. 7 to elect a new mayor and most of Council.
“I think this generation of council is going to come in with really exciting ideas,” said Council member Anthony Phillips, D-9th District. “Some ideas might be the same but never really implemented. Some might be new.”
Already this year, Phillips has advocated for and passed legislation related to quality-of-life and safety issues such as traffic-calming measures near schools, cracking down on nuisance businesses and illegal truck parking.
A former director of a non-profit group that helps high school students get into college, Phillips won a special election in 2022 to replace mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker, and is now up for re-election like most of council.
Curtis Jones Jr., D-4th District, whose 15 years in City Council make him among the most senior members, said he is looking forward to the new blood that will be seated in January.
“Seniority matters, but new ideas also matter,” said Jones, who hasn’t been shy about his desire to run for Council president to replace Darrell Clarke, D-5th District, who is retiring this year.
Council needs someone with his experience as a leader to navigate the problems of gun violence, affordable housing, income inequality and education, Jones said. That position will be elected by a majority of the body in January.
Jones is running for re-election unopposed, as are district Council members Mark Squilla, D-1st; Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd; Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd; and Mike Driscoll, D-6th.
Among the other incumbent district members, Quetcy M. Lozada, D-7th, is running against Andres Celin; Cindy Bass, D-8th, is running against Seth Anderson-Oberman; and Phillips is running against James Williams and Anthony Young. Republican Brian O’Neill, R-10th, is running against Gary Masino.
Altogether, about two-dozen candidates are running for City Council, including some well-known names like Nina Ahmad, former deputy mayor and women’s advocate; and some not so well-known like Jalon Alexander, a cyber-security lawyer who grew up in Strawberry Mansion. Both are running for at-large seats, which represent residents citywide.
Other Democrats running for at-large seats are: Derwood Shelby, Sherrie Cohen, Qiana Shedrick, Luz Colon, Wayne E. Dorsey, Deshanwndra Williams, Melissa Robins, Amanda Mcillmurray, Abu V. Edwards, Rue Landau, Ogbonna Paul Haggins, Erika Almiron, Charles Reyes, Donovan S. West, Naderah Griffin, Eryn Santamoor, George Stevenson, John B. Kelly, Curtis Segers III, Michelle Prettyman, Job Itkowitz and Christopher Gladstone Booth.
Republican at-large candidates are: Frank Cristinzio, Gary Grisafi, Drew Murray, Jim Hasher, Mary Jane Kelly and Sam Oropeza.
The at-large incumbents seeking re-election are: Kendra Brooks of the Working Party and Democrats Jim Harrity, Katherine Gilmore Richardson and Isaiah Thomas.
Alexander, who is endorsed by state Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams, has an idea for fighting crime and illegal dumping: a fleet of drones at each police district he calls Drone Force Philly.
Under Alexander’s proposal, drones would patrol each police district on the lookout for active shooters, carjackings, other violent crimes, and illegal dumping.
“I am running for City Council because I love this city that raised me, and I want to make it safer for every community," Alexander said. "I will use my cyber security expertise and knowledge to propose solutions that merge technology and law enforcement to effectively fight crime in a way that is colorblind."
His proposal, however, would likely face some opposition from the police union and privacy advocates.
Nevertheless, it is an example of new ideas that voters are looking for, political observers say.
“I believe that we have a generation of folks who are entering City Council with the mindset that we are here to lead and not to just save our jobs,” Phillips said. “When I think of leadership I think of being able to listen to the residents in your district or the city of Philadelphia and being able to make sound decisions based on what the residents are asking for.”
Another likely newcomer is Jeffrey Jay Young Jr., a Girard College graduate and lawyer who is on the ballot seeking to replace Clarke, who has represented the district for two decades and plans to retire. Young is a committee member and former staffer for Clarke.
All of his primary opponents were kicked off the ballot, but he may face a write-in candidate.
Young, who grew up in North Philadelphia, said his goals are to reduce gun violence, improve the quality of life and increase educational outcomes.
“Everybody wants safer, cleaner neighborhoods,” Young said. Like Phillips, Young said, it is important to listen to the concerns of people in his district. He said he plans to lean on the relationships he developed as a staffer for six years in order to be effective.
“As a lawyer, I take an issue and find an answer,” Young said. “Council as a body is a place of relationships.”
Jones said Young, who once served as an intern in his office, is a zoning lawyer who specializes in development, which will be especially helpful in the 5th District, where development is exploding.
“This is going to be a brand new council,” Phillips said. “This generation of council has a rigorous understanding that we are here to serve, to lead and to make a difference.”
