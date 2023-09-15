Role in capture of escaped inmate
puts spotlight on K-9 Yoda
The resolution of a nearly two-week manhunt for an escaped prisoner in southeastern Pennsylvania brought attention to the searcher who finally subdued Danilo Cavalcante: a tactically trained K-9 named Yoda.
The 4-year-old Belgian Malinois is credited for bringing Cavalcante, 34, into custody as he attempted to crawl through underbrush, still armed with a rifle he stole from a garage. When Cavalcante refused to respond to officers’ verbal commands, a Border Patrol team released Yoda to pursue him, officers said.
Cavalcante was first bitten on the forehead, then the dog clenched his thigh and held on, said Robert Clark, supervisor of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Philadelphia. That’s when Cavalcante submitted and officers got him in handcuffs.
Yoda is part of the U.S. Border Patrol BORTAC K9. A full-time team is headquartered in El Paso, Texas, and agents can be deployed throughout the United States when needed for specialized missions, a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
Dogs like Yoda undergo specialized training, teaching them from puppyhood to trace human odor and follow it. The difficulty of the exercise increases over time, with the handler tasked with reading the dog’s behavior.
“The process is pretty intricate, and it takes a lot of time,” said Bob Dougherty, the law enforcement training director at the Penn Vet Working Dog Center. “Once it’s a complete process, it works very well; it’s very reliable.”
— The Associated Press
Offshore wind projects need federal
help to get built, governors tell Biden
ATLANTIC CITY — Offshore wind projects need more federal funding and planning assistance to ensure they get built, the Democratic governors of six northeastern states told the Biden administration, warning that a cornerstone of the climate change fight could be in jeopardy.
President Joe Biden can take three steps — on tax credits, revenue sharing and permits — to help the nascent wind industry deal with challenges like inflation, supply chain and other issues, according to the letter Wednesday from the governors of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Already, one of the major offshore wind developers active in the northeast, the Danish firm Orsted, has said it considered walking away from projects in the region that have become more costly than anticipated. Although the company decided to stick with them for now, it has said it won't make a final decision on whether to actually build them until the end of this year or the beginning of 2024.
“Absent intervention, these near-term projects are increasingly at risk of failing,” the governors wrote. “Without federal action, offshore wind deployment in the U.S. is at serious risk of stalling because states’ ratepayers may be unable to absorb these significant new costs alone.”
The governors want the president to have the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service issue additional guidance on how offshore wind companies can qualify for federal clean energy tax credits.
They also want to set up a revenue-sharing arrangement in which money generated from offshore leases beyond state waters is shared with those states instead of being returned to the U.S. Treasury.
The third request was for the federal government to make faster permitting decisions for offshore wind projects.
— The Associated Press
Councilwoman to host
voter registration drive
Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson and other officials are scheduled to celebrate National Voter Registration Day by hosting a voter registration drive ahead of the Nov. 7 General Election.
The drive will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the ShopRite of Parkside located at 1575 N. 52nd St. in West Philadelphia.
Participating officials include Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. and City Commissioners Lisa M. Deeley, Omar Sabir and Seth Bluestein. The event is also in partnership with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Beta Delta Zeta chapter and the League of Women Voters of Philadelphia.
During the event, attendees will not only register to vote, but also learn how they can check their voter registration status and apply for a mail-in ballot. Light refreshments will be served courtesy of ShopRite.
The last day to register to vote for the Pennsylvania General Election is Monday, Oct. 23. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania is Tuesday, Oct. 31. Additional information on upcoming election dates, mail-in ballot applications and more can be found at vote.pa.gov.
Officer-involved shooting
in Kensington investigated
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in a robbery suspect with a gun being shot in the ankle in the city's Kensington neighborhood this week, according to the Police Media Affairs department.
On Thursday at approximately 9:25 p.m., a person who was walking down the street near 32nd and Kensington Avenue was approached by a male on a bike with a gun, according to police. The robber struck the victim in the hand with the gun and took his cell phone. The suspect then fled on his bike with the victim following.
Two police officers in a marked patrol vehicle, and in full uniform, in the area of 3200 Kensington, followed the victim in pursuit of the biker to the 900 block of E. Westmoreland Street. Soon after, the driver of the police car stopped his vehicle. The robbery suspect shot at him twice while he was still sitting in the driver’s seat, police said. The officer returned fire, shooting the suspect in the ankle. The officer who shot the biker is a nine-year veteran of the department and is assigned to the 14th Police District.
The second officer, who was also already out of the car, did not discharge his weapon and was not injured.
The robbery suspect fell to the ground and dropped the gun, according to police. He was placed in custody and transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition, according to police media affairs.
The veteran officer has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs and Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation.
— Sherry Stone, Tribune Staff Writer
