Officials announce safety
plan for new school year
Mayor Jim Kenney, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Philadelphia Superintendent of Schools Tony Watlington, Sr. announced a comprehensive safety plan for the new school year at City Hall this week.
The plan includes hiring more security guards at schools, the implementation of mobile gun-detectors at Philadelphia middle schools, new state-of-the-art cameras that can be monitored by principals and police, the use of overhead drones, and a new lock-down system for school emergencies. The plan also calls for the expansion of the Safe-Path program, a partnership between Philadelphia Police and Town Watch in school monitoring, and the hiring of 650 new crossing guards.
“Our students’ security and well-being are essential for their learning and academic achievement,” said Kenney. “As we continue to address violence and crime city-wide, one of our top priorities is the safety of all students throughout the school day. As we look ahead to a new school year, the city is glad to continue its partnership with the School District of Philadelphia on programs designed to keep children safe and engaged.”
Police identify boy found in
West Philadelphia Dumpster
The 12-year-old boy found in a West Philadelphia dumpster last week, has been identified as Hezekiah Bernard, Philadelphia police said Thursday.
Bernard's death was ruled a homicide, said police, after a medical examiner's report determined he had been shot in the head.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw called a press conference to discuss the tragedy, Thursday afternoon, at 15th and Callowhill.
Bernard’s body was found on a Philadelphia Housing Authority property in the 5500 block of Cherry Street. Police said PHA sanitation workers directed police to a dead body inside of a trash can that had just been loaded onto a trash truck.
The child was pronounced dead at 10:26 am., according to Philadelphia Police Public Affairs. The investigation is being handled by the Police Homicide Unit and police have been in touch with Bernard's family.
City hit with barrage of
shootings this week
Two more homicides and several shootings interrupted Philadelphia neighborhoods with gunfire this week.
Toby Tyree Murphy, 33, of the 1400 block of North 10th Street in North Philadelphia, was shot and killed Tuesday night when gunfire broke out in the 200 block of Ashmead Street in East Germantown around 9 p.m.
Murphy, who was African-American, was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the torso, on Tuesday. No arrests were made, or weapons recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Detective Division.
Maurice Hill, 55, of the 2200 block of Bonnaffon Street in Southwest, was shot on Monday in the 800 block of Madison Avenue, near Island Avenue.
Hill, who was also African-American, died on Tuesday, of gunshot wounds to the head, face and torso, at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
On Tuesday, a 17-year-old Black male suffered a gunshot wound to the left knee, during a shooting in the 1600 block of North 16th Street, just before 11 p.m.
The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital and was placed in stable condition. One arrest was made and a weapon was recovered following the incident.
On Wednesday, a 26-year-old Black male, suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, in the 600 block of West Fisher Avenue in the Olney-Oak Lane area. The victim was listed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.
Man, 61, assaulted and left
unconscious in Frankford
In Frankford, a 61-year-old man was assaulted and left unconscious on the living room floor of his home in the 7500 block of Calvert Street. The man received lacerations to the head during the incident, last week, and was listed in critical condition at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. The incident is active and ongoing with the Northeast Detectives.
Deadline nears for biomedical
technician training program
The West Philadelphia Skills Initiative is starting a new training session for the upcoming opportunities in the area of seeking cures for cancer and other diseases.
The deadline to apply for the 14-week, Biomedical Technician Training Program: Aseptic Manufacturing is 5 p.m. on Sept. 6. Graduates of the program will be prepared with the technical skills to join the life sciences industry.
They will learn to be responsible for maintaining a sterile laboratory environment, learn the documentation process of biomedical manufacturing and how to support the creation of cell manufacturing. They will be paid a $150 weekly stipend for the first 10 weeks of the program and $14 an hour for 14 weeks of on-the-job training. Upon completion of the program, select candidates will have the opportunity to interview for open positions of Aseptic Manufacturing Technician starting at $25 an hour at Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.
To apply or for more info, go to the website: philadelphiaskills.org/jobs.
