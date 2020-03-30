George Matysik and Morgan Cephas

On Monday, City Councilman Curtis Jones, Jr., state Sen. Vincent Hughes, and state Rep. Morgan Cephas joined the Share Food Program in distributing boxes of food to the public. The boxes include enough shelf-stable household staples to last approximately five days, and are available for pickup at sites throughout the city. The effort is Share Food’s largest distribution effort ever; the organization has doubled its capacity in recent weeks to meet local need. The food has come from local school freezers and shuttered restaurants. Pictured are Share Food Program Executive Director George Matysik and Cephas. — Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman

 Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman

