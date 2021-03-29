Tolls going up on several spans connecting NJ, Pennsylvania
YARDLEY — The bistate agency that operates river crossings connecting New Jersey and Pennsylvania announced Monday that it will raise tolls next month and again in 2024, the first such increases in 10 years.
The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission cited the decline in passenger car traffic and toll revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic, along with the burden of maintaining 13 toll "free" bridges with revenue from its toll bridges.
Starting April 11, car tolls increase from $1 to $1.25 for drivers with an E-ZPass account and from $1 to $3 for car drivers who pay cash at seven bridges: Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1), New Hope-Lambertville (Route 202), I-78, Easton-Phillipsburg (Route 22), Portland-Columbia (Routes 611, 46, and 94), Delaware Water Gap (I-80), and Milford-Montague (Route 206) bridges.
On the new Scudder's Fall bridge, the E-ZPass rate for passenger vehicles stays at $1.25, but the cash toll increases from $2.60 to $3 on April 3.
Officials said more than 75% of the Commission's toll transactions are done by E-ZPass.
2 of 3 sex assault cases against ex-police inspector dropped
PHILADELPHIA — Charges have been dropped in two of three sexual assault cases against a former Philadelphia police inspector.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Philadelphia district attorney's office on Friday withdrew the second case against former inspector Carl Holmes Jr. in a week, leaving only one case against him.
The woman whose case was withdrawn Friday read a statement during the online court hearing saying she doesn't agree with the decision but took part in the process even though it has been "retraumatizing."
Prosecutors earlier withdrew another case after the former officer involved failed to appear during a preliminary hearing. Those charges had previously been dismissed by a judge for lack of prosecution but were refiled by the district attorney's office.
Motorcyclist hits fire hose on street, dies after crash
PHILADELPHIA — A motorcyclist riding past the scene of a fire in north Philadelphia ran over a fire hose, went out of control, and died after a crash, authorities said.
Police said the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene minutes after the crash shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the West Oak Lane neighborhood.
Officials said firefighters had stretched a hose across Broad Street to battle the flames, and the motorcyclist hit the house while heading north near 68th Avenue.
WPVI-TV reported that the rider was thrown about 300 feet. Investigators told the station that the fire began in the kitchen of an unoccupied home and spread to the second floor. There was no immediate word on a cause.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.