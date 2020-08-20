Toll-road traffic still lags pre-pandemic levels

NEWARK, N.J. — Traffic on some major U.S. toll roads has rebounded from lows reached during the height of the coronavirus pandemic but the range of the recovery varies widely in different parts of the country, according to a survey released Thursday.

The International Bridge, Tunnel & Turnpike Association, an organization of owners and operators of toll facilities, compared traffic volume statistics for late March and early April, when the pandemic was peaking, to a year earlier. It then revisited those statistics in the first week of August.

Traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike went from a 63% decrease in April to a 23% decrease in August. Turnpike Commission CEO Mark Compton told surveyors it may take two years for revenues to recover, and four to five years for traffic volume.

New Jersey’s two north-south toll roads, the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway, showed decreases of 69% and 64%, respectively, in April. By August, traffic was down by 27% on the Turnpike and 23% on the Parkway. The Atlantic City Expressway, a popular route for beach and casino visitors, remained 25% behind 2019 for the first week of August.

Hall of Famer files racial discrimination suit

Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against a Pittsburgh company he had promoted for its commitment to diversity.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania, Western District, cites breach of contract and seeks $66 million in damages.

The former Steelers star and Super Bowl winner contends EQT Production Company, an energy corporation, owes Bettis’ IntegrServ trucking company money and dropped its commitment to use minority-owned businesses. Bettis and brother John own 51% of IntegrServ.

EQT has denied wrongdoing, alleging IntegrServ mismanaged its part of the contract.

Mariner East fined again as another spill fouls park

HARRISBURG — A Texas pipeline company that has been heavily penalized in Pennsylvania has been fined another $355,000 for polluting waterways in eight counties during construction of a pipeline to carry natural gas liquids, state environmental officials announced Thursday.

The Department of Environmental Protection said a subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP discharged drilling wastewater into creeks, wetlands and tributaries in Berks, Blair, Cambria, Cumberland, Delaware, Lebanon, Washington and Westmoreland counties between August 2018 and April 2019.

The announcement of the civil settlement came as Energy Transfer deals with yet another spill along its troubled Mariner East pipeline network in southern Pennsylvania.

— Compiled From Wire Services

Last week, an Energy Transfer subsidiary, Sunoco Pipeline LP, spilled 8,100 gallons of drilling fluid into wetlands and a tributary of Marsh Creek Lake in Chester County, according to the DEP.

— Compiled From Wire Services