Trump plans visits to Pittsburgh, Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — President Donald Trump will make his fourth and fifth appearances in September in Pennsylvania, flying into and out of rallies at two different airports this week.

Tuesday’s event is at Pittsburgh International Airport and Saturday’s event is at Harrisburg International Airport.

Trump’s visits underscores the importance of Pennsylvania to the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has made four visits to Pennsylvania this month, including an address Sunday in Philadelphia, where he slammed Trump and leading Senate Republicans for trying to install a replacement on the Supreme Court for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Both of Trump’s sons are making visits to Pennsylvania this week, too, while Jill Biden is doing a remote event with supporters in Erie this week.

Man killed in motorcycle clubhouse shooting

CAMDEN, N.J. — A shooting inside a New Jersey motorcycle group’s clubhouse early Sunday left a Philadelphia man dead and another person critically wounded, authorities said.

The shooting at the Wheels of Soul clubhouse in Camden occurred around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Police found Jermaine Wilkes, 38, and another man had both been shot multiple times.

Wilkes was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, while the other man was hospitalized in critical condition. His name has not been released.

A motive for the shootings remains under investigation.

Volunteer firefighter charged with pulling gun on motorist

SMYRNA, Del. — State police say a member of a Delaware volunteer fire department is facing felony charges after pulling a gun on a motorist while directing traffic at the scene of an incident.

Authorities reported Monday that 69-year-old Elliott Glover of Smyrna is charged with aggravated menacing and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. Glover posted $10,000 unsecured bond and was released.

State troopers and members of the Smyrna volunteer fire department responded Saturday afternoon to a disabled vehicle stuck in the water on Woodland Beach Road. Troopers learned while investigating that a 33-year-old man had received a phone call from a family member who was in the disabled vehicle and was driving to the scene to help his family.

Police said the man was stopped by Glover and told him what he was doing, but that Glover refused to allow him through.

The man then turned the wheels of his car to the right as if he was going to drive around Glover. Police said Glover then drew a handgun, pointed it at the man and said he was going to shoot him.

The two exchanged words before the man left the area.

— Compiled from Tribune wire services