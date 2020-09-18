Del. Board of Education allows high school sports

After weeks of back and forth, the Delaware State Board of Education gave the green light on a plan to allow high school sports to take place in the fall, though not all schools might participate, NBC10 reported.

Thursday night’s 4-3 vote followed a reversal from the Delaware Interscholastic Athletics Association, which had initially decided to delay fall sports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but later opted to go ahead with sports in the fall anyway.

Practices for high school sports are now slated to begin Sept. 28, but only one school district had opted to adopt the DIAA plan as of Thursday, WDEL reported.

Additionally, only three traditional public high schools and one vocational school are currently doing any form of in-person learning, further throwing into question the logistics of carrying out a fall sports season.

Justices stop Philadelphia from broadcasting trialsPennsylvania’s highest court has put a stop to a local policy that allowed streaming of Philadelphia criminal trials over the internet.

The state Supreme Court in an order dated Thursday halted the pandemic-prompted policy.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner asked the justices earlier in the week to put an end to criminal trials on YouTube, arguing the online broadcasts could prompt witness or juror intimidation and let viewers record the proceedings.

Philly’s court system began livestreaming a homicide trial last week, in the case of a 2019 shooting.

Pennsylvania generally prohibits recording judicial proceedings.

— Compiled from Tribune wire services