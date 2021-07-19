Shootings, stabbings kill 4, wound others, including boy, 1
Shootings and stabbings around the city of Philadelphia over the weekend claimed at least four lives and sent a couple of dozen people to hospitals, including a 1-year-old boy hit by gunfire in his mother’s arms in a convenience store during a gunbattle.
Police said the occupants of a vehicle driving by fired into the west Philadelphia store at about 8 p.m. Saturday, and two people inside returned fire. One of them was injured. The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The woman was holding the child at the counter as she was purchasing items before the gunfire began, Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales told WPVI-TV.
“We have two guys shooting back. While you have a mother and child in the store,” he said.
The weekend violence also included a quintuple shooting, a triple shooting and several double shootings, police said.
State smashes record for gambling revenue in a yearHARRISBURG — Pennsylvania smashed its record for gambling revenue, state regulators said Monday, reporting nearly $3.9 billion in the last fiscal year as every category of wagering showed growth in one of the nation’s largest casino and gambling states.
The rebound comes after pandemic-related shutdowns helped knock casino revenue down significantly.
The nearly $3.9 billion from 14 operating casinos, fantasy sports operators and truck stops for the fiscal year ending June 30 beat the previous high, two years ago, by about 17% and last year’s take by more than 40%, according to figures from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
Revenue in casinos from slot machines, at just under $1.9 billion, and from table games, at $721 million, remains lower than record highs in previous years.
Online casino gambling grew to nearly $900 million, in just its second year, while sports better grew to $309 million in just its third year.
Man shot to death in western Pa.; suspect later found deadMOUNT PLEASANT — A man was shot and killed in western Pennsylvania over the weekend by another man who was later found dead as well, authorities say.
Troopers in Fayette County were called shortly before noon Saturday to a Bullskin Township home and found 34-year-old Chad Lowry of Connellsville deceased, police said.
Police said the suspect, 35-year-old Jeremy Lowry, fled in a truck and was later found dead of what authorities believe to have been a self-inflicted wound.
Police haven’t specified the relationship between the two or identified a possible motive. The county coroner’s office hasn’t provided information about the deaths.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
