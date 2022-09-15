Senior Pastor Joyce Golden-Johnson wants to incorporate traditional Baptist principles with modern customs at the St. Andrews Fellowship Baptist Church located in Germantown.
“I want to incorporate the old but also be contemporary with the delivery of the message and the methods that we use,” said Golden-Johnson.
According to Golden-Johnson, St. Andrews Fellowship Baptist Church is a missionary Baptist church which uses the Bible as the basis of their foundation.
“The Bible is still the basic foundation. It doesn’t change. He says, ‘I’m the Lord, I change not.’ That’s our foundation,” said Golden-Johnson. “I don’t care what man legislates, I still hold fast to the doctrines and teachings from the Bible. That’s number one and the foundation that we want to continue to build upon.”
Golden-Johnson shared that she strives to create a legacy that is built on a teaching ministry.
“Not just having a preaching ministry but a teaching ministry because the Bible says ‘My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge’, and that lack of knowledge is broad. Not only is there a lack of knowledge of the Bible, but there’s a lack of knowledge of opportunities and industries and things that the world has to offer. So I wanted to incorporate the spiritual with the natural. I’d like to be like Rev. Leon Sullivan,” said Golden-Johnson.
Rev. Leon Sullivan was a Baptist minister, a civil rights leader and social activist who focused on creating job training opportunities for African Americans.
“He founded the OIC (Opportunities Industrialization Centers) and was the pastor of Zion Baptist Church and he believed in our people and that they needed to have their own, be self-sufficient. I’m always pushing people to become financially independent, to be able to have schools and training institutions, learning institutions, where we can teach people a skill, so that they can be independent. We don’t want people to have to rely on the government to take care of themselves. We want people to be self-sufficient in order to excel,” said Golden-Johnson.
Financial literacy is a huge part of Golden-Johnson’s teachings, both professionally and within the church setting.
“Helping people excel is the type of legacy that I hope to create and I see it taking shape and taking form. People who formerly were struggling, are no longer struggling. At one time, we had two vans in the ministry because most of the members didn’t have cars. Now I have one van to get rid of because everybody has a car. And so I want to continue to push people towards prosperity at the level that they can handle. And it comes through knowledge. It comes through education, information, access, and making sure that people know about access to opportunities.”
Golden-Johnson comes from a long line of entrepreneurs and religious leaders. Her father and grandfather were pastors, and she has aunts, uncles, and cousins who were also leaders in other religious institutions.
“For over 30 years, my dad had Golden Charter Service, his own buses, and we would travel around the country annually,” said Golden-Johnson.
Her father, Johnny Golden, who is currently a bishop at St. Andrews Fellowship Baptist Church, was a successful entrepreneur and the senior pastor of St. Andrew’s for approximately 37 years before passing the title and responsibility to Golden-Johnson.
When it comes to carrying the torch, Golden-Johnson said she has been prepared to do so for some time. She describes her transition as being similar to that of Joel Osteen.
“Joel Osteen was like the back room technician, a camera person for his dad. John Osteen was the senior pastor and Joel worked behind the scenes, making sure that [everything] was set up properly, the lighting and everything else,” said Golden-Johnson. “He did that for many years behind the scenes. I tell you this story to say that I’ve worked behind the scenes for many years. And so I’m not really doing anything different than what I’ve always done. Except now. I’m the senior pastor.”
Golden-Johnson has been the senior pastor for roughly five years now. The St. Andrews Fellowship Baptist Church was established during the month of October in 1971. Her father served as the former senior pastor for most of its inception.
Golden-Johnson also works full-time as a financial planner.
“I work full time in the finance realm. I’m a 401(k) and pension plan administrator. So we have financial planners that manage over a billion dollar portfolios,” she said. “However, if you have $100 and you don’t know how to manage it, you’ll lose it. That’s why I want to bring in these kinds of people that I deal with in corporate America into the religious environment, to help our culture, and help people become economically stable.”
One of the original locations was at 3933 Ridge Avenue which now belongs to Golden-Johnson’s younger daughter Naeemah Johnson as a beauty parlor.
“The Nbeauty Inc. Salon and Spa on Ridge Avenue was the original location of the church,” said Johnson. Her mother owned the salon after the church relocated and passed it down to Johnson.
“Well, [the church] started out in someone’s home, two churches got together. Some members got together and had worship service in the home. Then they found a building, but in the 70s they moved to 3933 Ridge Avenue,” said Golden-Johnson. “That was our church. And we moved out of there in 1991 and moved up to Wayne Avenue. We’ve been on Wayne Avenue since 1991.”
Naeemah Johnson has sweet memories of growing up in the church.
“When I was coming up, my mother wasn’t a pastor, my grandfather was the pastor, but my mother was heavily involved in a youth department,” said Johnson. “She actually had some big acts like Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond. come to our church. Our church was sort of a big deal when I was coming up, and it was filled with a lot of families with a lot of kids. So a lot of my friends that I have now came from church. We are like cousins, family. “
Johnson believes that St. Andrews has shaped her as a child and young adult and kept her on the right path.
“I had a core group of friends and we all went to church and our family was together. It was like a big extension of our family and friends. It was just a good, happy, safe place to be.”
For Naeemah, 3933 Ridge Avenue will always feel like home even though the church is now located in Germantown.
“A lot of the grandparents now were young adults during that time, and the church is a continuous generational congregation. Many folk from North Philly and the East Falls area went to our church because my grandfather would actually go pick up people for church service,” said Johnson. “I remember as a kid riding on the van and going from house to house, picking up people to take them to church. Ridge Avenue has always been like a place where people can go and they know they can come back to and is kind of like a home base even though it’s not a church anymore. The salon is still a gathering place.”
Golden-Johnson spoke of one famous Philadelphia singer who started singing in the church choir.
“Jazmine Sullivan grew up in the choir, they were called the Golden Specials. She was one of the lead singers and her mother, grandmother and I were members. Her mother and aunt are still members of the Church,” said Golden-Johnson. “Jazmine has been singing since she was in the playpen. That’s a true story. Her mother wrote a play called ‘The Judgment’ and we actually ran that play for one week down at the former Merriam Theater.”
Golden-Johnson also reflected on the days when the church was known as the “quartet headquarters.”
“We’ve always loved good gospel singers. So we’ve had Shirley Caesar, Kirk Franklin and the family, Hezekiah Walker, The Gospel Key Notes, The Mighty Clouds Of Joy. Some of the major quartet gospel groups as well as the more contemporary gospel groups came to do concerts for us. We were known for that,” said Golden-Johnson. “They used to call us the quartet headquarters. Every good major quartet group we had. The Mighty Clouds Of Joy with Joe Ligon was at our church for two weeks straight. We had nothing but a musical revival.” “Then another notable person that came out with St. Andrews was Dawn Staley.”
Johnson said that she thinks that her grandfather knew that her mother was equipped.
“She’s been by his side, from the Sunday School teacher to leading the youth department. She’s done everything in the church and she has a heart for the church. She has a heart for seeing my grandfather’s vision and legacy continue,” said Johnson. “My grandfather is everybody’s grandfather. He’s like everybody’s Bishop and everybody’s father figure. I think it’s just important for her to continue that and it’s important for me as an adult, to make sure that my financial contributions are there, my moral support is there. For me to attend and take my child there. It’s important that we continue to create safe places and our communities for young people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.