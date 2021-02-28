William Moore, a native of North Carolina, came to Philadelphia in 1974 after accepting a position at Tenth Memorial Baptist Church. The life-long Southerner would spend the next 46 years at Tenth Memorial.
As head pastor, Moore decided early on that if he stayed, it would be because of the community.
“I believe that God had me in North Philadelphia at a very difficult time. I strategically decided to live where I pastored in North Philadelphia,” said Moore. “We would take our prayer meetings out on Wednesday nights. We would ask the members where were the drug houses, and we would go and have prayer meetings outside of drug houses.”
Moore spent a good portion of his career focusing on reaching the North Philadelphia community by meeting the community where they were. Amid the destruction, rubble and darkness, Moore decided to brighten up the lives of so many people living in distress and misfortune.
“One of the young men who came out is a deacon of the church,” Moore said.
That young man, Deacon Alfonso Mitchell, calls himself a recovered drug addict and says he once lived the life of a “bum.” He pulled himself together after he revived an outpouring of love and support from members of Tenth Memorial. Mitchell decided to become saved in 1997 when he witnessed a church get robbed. Months later, he enrolled in the Saint Elizabeth program and turned his life around. He began to attend church and never looked back.
Tenth Memorial, Mitchell said, means everything to him.
“They taught me about Jesus Christ and how to live,” he said. Mitchell has been sober for 22 years. He’s a father of four and a proud grandfather. “I’m a better father because of Tenth Memorial.”
But the church’s work goes far beyond just helping individuals. In 1992, Moore recognized a high need for senior housing and affordable homeownership. With the help of the church, he built an affordable housing complex where residents are charged less than $500 for rent and a 60-unit senior living facility.
Carmen Lassus, a member of Tenth Memorial, said her mother benefited from the senior housing facility built by Moore and the church. “My mother had never lived on her own before living in the senior facility,” she said. Her mother lived in the manor until she became ill.
Lassus’ journey to become a member of Tenth Memorial started in 1979 when she was 19 years old. She remembers walking into the church when her life was in complete despair. She turned her life over and prayed to God at Tenth Memorial that she would get an honest job. She promised to never revert to her old ways if God provided a way out for her. For 31 years, Lassus has worked in the criminal justice department.
Calling Moore a “humble man,” she said, “I got just what I needed from Pastor Moore to continue thriving as a single woman and parent every Sunday.”
