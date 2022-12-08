The spirit of giving continues to sweep through much of the city of Philadelphia. We’ve seen churches and organizations provide food, clothing and other essential items to those in need, especially as the temperature drops for the winter. But for one church in Strawberry Mansion, giving is no seasonal occurrence, it’s who they are. It’s their mission, and it’s in their name.
“We’re a missionary church and we do missionary work,” said Deacon Richard Hutson. “We want to be a beacon of light, not just on this corner but for the entire community.”
Just before Thanksgiving, Greater Enon Missionary Baptist Church acted as a beacon of light in hosting its “Senior Awards Luncheon”. Although it was strongly suggested that seniors come out, the event on North 22nd street served as a moment of inclusivity. People were sent home with free turkeys and sides to fill out their Thanksgiving spread. A full dinner was catered also.
“We wanted to show the area God's love,” said Deacon Neville Mclachlin. “It’s not about us, it’s all about what we can do for our neighbors.”
Deacon Mclachlin has been at Greater Enon for 7 years now. He says the same love he shares with others through charitable events like the awards luncheon is what keeps him coming back. He also credits the Senior Pastor of the church, Rev. Michael Robinson for feeding him spiritually. It’s only right that he works to make sure the surrounding area is fed spiritually and physically as well.
“How better to show love than by serving food” said Deacon Mclachlin. “Our church body strives toward service everyday. This is what Christ wants for us, to serve and bring joy to our brothers.”
As the sweet spirit of service filled the church, it was easy to see the love and compassion that church members had for one another. Even though COVID protocols are still in place, such as wearing masks, that didn’t prevent church members from sharing warm receptions, tight hugs and kind words. But with all the love you can see and feel inside the church, the focus is still on spreading that to the surrounding community through outreach.
“The most important thing is to make sure that the message of the kingdom gets out, said Pastor Freddie L. Robinson. “We want people to come into the light, out of the darkness and develop a relationship with God.”
Pastor Robinson is the pastor of evangelism and Christian education at Greater Enon. He says he’s been saved and been in ministry since 1983 and winning souls is a lot different now than it was then.
“We live in an information world where you can just pick up your phone and find what you’re looking for, so the approach to getting people saved has to change with it,” said Pastor Robinson. “But it doesn’t just stop at outreach. We have to educate, train and prepare people for their walk with God.”
The Senior Awards Luncheon also provided a great benefit to those in the community outside of nourishment for their bodies. The event was sponsored by AARP, and anyone in attendance older than 50 years old was given ample information about how to apply for an AARP card and what benefits come with that. The Senior Pastor, Rev. Michael Robinson also took the time to honor every in attendance older than 90, 80 and 70 years old.
“There are so many challenges in life from health to work to family,” said Deacon Neville Mclachlin. “One thing that’s constant is that Jesus said he would never leave us nor forsake us and that's a promise. If we call God on his promise to us, then we have to honor our promise to Him.”
During the event, Greater Enon also took the time to honor Reverend John Alexander Thompson with an official citation from Philadelphia city council. Before decades in ministry, Reverend Thompson traveled the world singing with his band the Johnny Thompson Singers. He is currently the Gospel Music Worship Leader at Greater Enon right now.
Greater Enon has plans to expand their outreach even further. Senior Pastor Robinson says the church wants to organize weekly food distribution in addition to Sunday service and nightly bible study and prayer. Deacon Mclachlin says Greater Enon is ready to step up to meet whatever need its community and the city of Philadelphia needs.
“It might look like work,” said Mclachlin, “but it’s gratifying because we see people coming in here hungry and leaving satisfied.”
“At the end of the day, God’s name will be magnified and Jesus will be glorified because the saints have been edified,” Mclachlin finished.
