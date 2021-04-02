Holsey Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church recently celebrated its 129th anniversary, marking a century-plus of history that has centered on fellowship, love and community.
As they continue to serve, members and leaders say they envision Holsey becoming just as impactful as they’ve seen in its history.
“We’re grateful to God for his faithfulness, for his divine provision and sustenance. Just the fact that Holsey Temple has had this degree of longevity, it’s a noteworthy feat in and of itself and even though we see the theme of continuity … we also know there is a theme of change because there are many members who shared with us on the journey, and some who are no longer with us,” said Senior Pastor John A. Dillard III.
“So, we also are grateful for the founding members who … made Holsey a reality as well as the members upon whose shoulders we stand. Within the last 30 years Holsey Temple has lost many members, so that certainly has been a challenge for the congregation. Even in the midst of that, even in the midst of being a part of a declining congregation and still have their ongoing operating expenses, God has been faithful to sustain us in seeing these 129 years.”
Dillard said that Holsey’s faithfulness is what helped them to reach such a milestone.
“We have persons who know God to be a faithful provider. And also, I would say the great love the members have for the church. We have members who love the church dearly, who have a willingness to do whatever is necessary to see to it that the needs of the church are met, people who sacrifice their time and their efforts and their energies to help meet the needs of the church,” said Dillard. “So, if there are two themes that characterize our ability to be able to see 129 years, it would be the faith of the congregation and the love the members have for Holsey Temple.”
Rev. Alfred W. Jones Jr., a member for more than 50 years, shared a similar view, saying Holsey’s love fellowship has impacted his life. From his enrollment at Olney High School — in an era when Black students were not welcome — to his career as a servicemember and government worker, he reflected on Holsey as a guiding light.
“From the time I joined, the fellowship was the key. I used to live in the projects where everybody knows everybody. My family was on both sides of the law. I’ve come out of gang situations. It’s those that have been through that helped keep me out of the gangs. [Holsey] helped me to focus and be an individual. I was one of 30 [Black students] in Olney and had to fight to go to school. The church helped me keep my focus in that Civil Rights era,” said Jones.
“When I had to stand up in the service, I had to rely on my teachings. They kept me out of trouble in more ways than one. I was one of a few assigned to the Pentagon during that time. It was hard for [Blacks]. It was integrating but it was still prejudiced. The church helped me to stay focus and have faith.”
Jones added that he wants Holsey to remained rooted in love as it grows to be a place that impacts people’s lives inside and outside the church.
“It’s the love. People come to church to fellowship, to understand ‘I’m not all by myself.’ We just have to give the love. There’s love for the needy and there’s love for the greedy,” he said. “As a people, we’ve struggled, our folks have come through a lot of hard times. History will repeat itself if we don’t do anything about it. Holsey has to speak up for itself. The church has to speak up for itself. ”
Reflecting on the city’s rampant gun violence that disproportionately affects Black families, Jones also stated a need for more youth outreach, programming and economic opportunity. He is the director of Holsey’s feeding ministry and is planning to offer a financial literacy workshop for the families who come to pick up food. More efforts like this, he said, are needed not just for the church’s growth but community growth as well.
“We want to tell our young folks to stop the killing but they don’t have a moral compass. They’ve lost hope. We have to show them love. If we don’t show them, how do we communicate to them?” said Jones. “We have to show the love. That’s how the church grows.”
Judith Grant, a member for 76 years, spoke of Holsey as an active church that has met people where they are with a diverse set of ministries, including but not limited to Christian education, missionary, marriage, finance, evangelism, health and wellness, concerts and technology.
“Besides being a house of worship and a place where we could be spiritually fed, it served as a place for people to come and congregate and fellowship,” said Grant. “We had a thriving congregation and it was a whole lot of families and families had children, which added to our church. [Holsey] holds about 500 to 600 people, but we used to have 200 to 300 people and they were very busy and very active.”
Over the years, Grant said the membership has declined in number — due in large part to member deaths — but that the spirit of love and fellowship has remained.
Observing that “Holsey has been a place for developing introspective relationships,” she said she hopes the church stays relevant to what the community needs.
“I want Holsey to change with the changing times. What was good in 1945 is not good now. You need people that are going to be flexible enough to introduce these changes. We need people to come back to the church. We have a dwindling congregation, but we have a very thriving, focused and enthusiastic congregation,” said Grant.
“We need to get more young people interested in coming to the church and this is a big task. We are trying to equip ourselves, so that we can focus on church growth.”
Pastor Dillard agreed.
“I would like to see Holsey develop ministries that meet essential needs … along the area of job training, areas such as helping persons who have been released from the prison system be able to get reacclimated in society … helping [promote] the expungement of criminal records [and] I would also like to see Holsey Temple get involved in the area of small business incubation,” he said.
“What makes Holsey special is the sensitivity to the community.”
