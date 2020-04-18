In 1966, six believers formed what would become a thriving place of worship in West Philadelphia with over 4,000 active members. Those six people were the nucleus of what is now Christian Stronghold Church, and its founder and pastor, the Rev. Willie Richardson, and his wife Patricia continue to carry the church tradition of providing strong, biblically-based education with an emphasis on discipleship.
The Rev. Christopher Bell became a member of Christian Stronghold in 1986 with his wife and children. He was ordained in 1995 and later became one of the pastors at the church.
“It was a pretty progressive church at the time and it still is,” said Bell, reflecting on his first encounters at the church. “We came with the intention of just being good members.”
Since then, Christian Stronghold has changed locations but one thing has remained constant: It is a family- and community-oriented church.
“I would describe it as a church that really is not limited to the four walls,” Bell said. “We definitely have a desire to meet the needs of primarily the family and then to work our way out into the community to satisfy the specific things that are going on in the community that we feel we can assist in.”
Christian Stronghold has a long history of biblical counseling and discipleship but the church leadership understands that people who come to the church have challenges and concerns.
“Sometimes people have issues whether it be drug addiction, family concerns or problems and that whole ministry is designed to bring about,” Bell said. “I think we’re a church simply geared toward reaching people and meeting the need wherever it is and offer opportunity for people to grow in whatever areas they might be lacking.”
To meet those needs, ministries are needed and Christian Stronghold has some 70 active ministries including men and women discipleship, marriage, recovery, job and career, hospitality and more.
“It’s kind of geared toward dealing with families and then the individuals in the family and then working outward into the neighborhood to make others aware that the same thing is made available [to them],” Bell said.
Asked about the congregation of Christian Stronghold, Bell described them as “a people that loved the Lord and one another.”
“One of the things that the church tends to project is that when people visit we keep records and those records help us to stay informed and make changes when we need to and the kind of questions that we ask are things like, ‘What were your experiences?’ and ‘What encouraged you to come to the church?’” he said.
Bell said the church learned something interesting from those who respond to the questionnaires:
“The majority of the people who respond to those cards always include love: ‘The loving attitude people have, they seem to be very concerned and they’re very attentive.’ So, it’s a very loving group of people that understands what it means to touch others,” he said.
The Rev. Kevin Henley has been a member of Christian Stronghold since 1989 and credits senior pastor Richardson with attracting him to and keeping him at the church.
“The first time I attended the church and heard his message and how he presented it so that everyone could understand it, he didn’t use a lot of big words, it was very practical and applicable and that was the attraction all of those years,” Henley said.
Like Bell, Henley said Christian Stronghold has a long list of active ministries with a singular purpose: “It’s about ministering to people and meeting the needs,” Henley said.
“Pastor Richardson has the ability to identify the needs of the church body and then minister to them and meet that need and it’s also about growing Christians and maturing Christians in the Word of God.”
The Rev. Larry James, a member for 31 years, attests to the church’s role of helping Christians grow and mature in Christ. This was one of the reasons James decided to join the church and was the main reason he has remained there for over three decades.
“They have structure, accountability and teaching and all three I need. What kept me there was accountability and what holds me there is the Word of God and their teaching,” James said. “[Richardson] has been consistent in his teaching, the building of the men and the structure. The methodology which he has developed has changed but his persistence and principle core of preaching and building up men has never changed.”
Along with its long history of emphasizing counseling, discipleship and biblical education, Christian Stronghold has managed to do what many churches have been unable to do successfully: Reach men.
There is no shortage of women in many churches, but getting men to participate in their activities, or even to attend in some cases, seems to elude them. Not at Christian Stronghold.
“As the Bible says, ‘Iron sharpens iron.’ We give each other permission to walk beside us and correct us if there’s something wrong,” James said. “We pull one another aside and say, ‘You know, that’s not what we’ve been taught, that’s not what the Bible says.’
“Everything we do at Christian Stronghold we can show you in the Bible why we do it.”
Despite its size, members of Christian Stronghold aren’t just numbers on a church roll. When they are absent, they are missed and members will reach out to them to make sure they are well.
“That’s what we call our Confirmation Ministry,” James said. “We’ll leave the 99 to go get the one. It’s men sharpening men and men are the ones that draw men.”
Activities like the men’s retreat, the men’s breakfast and the men’s ministry help to keep the men of the church in fellowship and active in the ministry.
“When I first came I didn’t know what a man was,” James said. “I learned it was OK to cry, it was OK to have empathy, to show compassion. You know men only talk about things like football but I’ve learned to go inside of myself and to express what I’m actually feeling and that is one of the things that helped me.”
