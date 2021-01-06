Church of New Hope and Faith, Inc. 661 N, 39th Street, New Beginning Revival Friday, Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m. Rivialist will be Bishop Gregory A. Wilson Sr., presiding bishop. for more information, call 215-22-7672.
Trinity Center for Urban Life, in conjuction with the Philadelphia Senior Center, bass baritone Ronald Campbell and pianist Everett P. Williams Jr. will conduct a free concert featuring music and hymns on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. The event will be live on Zoom and Facebook. For more information call Trinity Center at 215-732-2515.
