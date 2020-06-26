The Forty Sixth Street Baptist Church

1261 S. 46th Street

On June 28 at 10:45 a.m., the Rev. Theophilus Wright, who has served in God’s Ministry for 60 years, and with the Wisdom of Solomon and the heart of David will be celebrating his 50th Golden Jubilee Pastoral Anniversary. All are welcome. For more information call 215-386-8560.