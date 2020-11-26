Oak Lane Presbyterian Church and

the Oak Lane Community Action Association

6635 N. 11th St. (11th Street and Oak Lane).

Oak Lane Presbyterian Church and the Oak Lane Community Action Association will hold their 11th Annual Holiday Community Blood/Clothing/Blanket Drive on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For mor information, call Peggy or Jon Weston (215) 224-4547 or papermanjdw@aol.com.