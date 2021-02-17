Trinity Center for Urban Life, 2212 Spruce St. On Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m., in conjunction with the Philadelphia Senior Center, bass baritone Ronald Campbell and pianist Everett P. Williams Jr. will conduct a free concert featuring music and hymns. The event will be live on Zoom and Facebook. For more information call Trinity Center at (215) 732-2515.
