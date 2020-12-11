St. John’s Memorial Baptist Church

2853 Germantown Ave.

The church will be offering COVID-19 screening on Dec. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Personal Protective Equipment will also be given away.

Church of New Hope and Faith, Inc.

661 N. 39th St.

New Beginning Revival Jan. 6, 7 and 8, 2021. Revival begins at 7:30 p.m. Revivalist will be Bishop Gregory A. Wilson Sr., Presiding Bishop. For more information call (215) 222-7672 or go to www.newhopeandfaith.org.