Trinity Center for Urban Life, 2212 Spruce St. On Friday, March 12, at 1 p.m., in conjunction with the Philadelphia Senior Center, bass baritone Ronald Campbell and pianist Everett P. Williams Jr. will conduct a free concert featuring music and hymns. The event will be live on Zoom and Facebook. For more information, call Trinity Center at (215) 732-2515.
Marian Anderson Music Guild presents a Splendid Black History Concert featuring: Julia Ann Green, soprano; Yuhan Liu, piano; Katrice Cornett, ensemble; Dylan James, clarinet; R. Henry, baritone; and Lore Constantine, accompanist. The concert will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube @MarianAndersonMusicGuild on Saturday, March 6 at 4 p.m. Donation: Adults $20, Youth $5. Submit donation online at www.eventbrite.com/e/marian-anderson-music-guild-sip-sing-concert tickets 125093717677. Made possible by funds from the Camden County Cultural & Heritage Commission at Camden County College, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.
