Canaan Baptist Church, 5430 Pulaski Ave. The church will hold a free community food give away on Oct. 10 from 1-3 p.m. For more information call (215) 848-6311.

Transfiguration Baptist Church, 3732 Fairmount Ave. Transfiguration will be participating in National Faith & Blue weekend, Oct. 9-11. The event is to help bridge better communication between the community and law enforcement. The event begins with a 10 a.m. panel discussion featuring Solomon Jones and Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw. There will be a march to Second Antioch Baptists Church, 912 N 41st St. that will begin around 11:30 a.m. There will be informational tables and other goodies for participants. For more information, call Transfiguration Baptist Church at 215-387-5708.

Millennium Baptist Church, 1630 North 52nd St. On Friday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Millennium Baptist Church is hosting a free flu vaccine event. The vaccine will be supplied by CVS Pharmacy. Participants need only bring medical information, (medial card) to receive a free flu shot. For more information, call Millennium Baptist Church at (215) 477-1347.