Trinity Center for Urban Life, 2212 Spruce St., Jackson Caesar, tenor spirituals will celebrate the music life legacy of Roland Hayes on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. The event will be livestream on Zoom and Facebook. On Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m., in conjunction with the Philadelphia Senior Center, bass baritone Ronald Campbell and pianist Everett P. Williams Jr. will conduct a free concert featuring music and hymns. The event will be live on Zoom and Facebook. For more information call Trinity Center at (215) 732-2515.
Canaan Baptist Church, 5430 Pulaski Ave., Food distribution, Feb. 12, 1-2:30 p.m. No registration or sign-up needed. Drive thru and pick up a box of food. Walk-ups welcomed but encouraged to bring a cart. For more information, call (215) 848-6311.
